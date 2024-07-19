7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nick confronts Rowan, Mason’s back, and Paul says goodbye

In Coronation Street spoilers next week, Nick Tilsley confronts Rowan as the Institute’s harrassment of Toyah continues. How will Rowan react when Nick hits back?

Elsewhere, Mason returns to Weatherfield following his stint in prison, and Paul says goodbye to the world after learning that he can no longer leave the flat.

Meanwhile, Debbie comes to Jack’s rescue when he is harassed over the video of Abi. And, with Gemma and Chesney’s house on the market, Kit shows an interest.

Read Coronation Street spoilers for next week in full below.

What news will the consultant bring Toyah? (Credit: ITV)

1. Nick supports Toyah

As Leanne speaks to Rowan about the article, Toyah is dismayed when he manages to pull the wool over her eyes again. She heads out to her hospital appointment alone, but her mood is bolstered when Nick arrives to support her.

They head in to see the consultant together. What will she find out?

Rowan is unfazed by Nick’s threats (Credit: ITV)

2. Nick confronts Rowan

Later in the week, Toyah goes to another hospital appointment with supportive Nick. As they hug, Nick notices a man hiding nearby, taking a photo.

Convinced that Rowan is behind their stalker, Nick confronts Rowan. What will he do?

Who has attacked Mason? (Credit: ITV)

3. Mason’s back

Still shaken by news of Mason’s release from prison, Dylan arrives for his shift at Speed Daal. Meanwhile, Stu finds Mason near the precinct, bloody and battered.

Later, Dylan is horrified when he comes face-to-face with an angry Mason. What will Mason do next?

Jack’s having problems (Credit: ITV)

4. Debbie to the rescue

Abi returns from Essex. She tells Kevin that she wants to forget all about Stefan. Later, Debbie comes to the rescue when she sees Jack being bullied about Abi’s video.

She explains that the images are not really of Abi. Jack makes Debbie promise not to tell Kevin and Abi that he knows about the video. Later, she is shocked when Stefan arrives at the hotel.

How will she react?

It’s sad news from Paul in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

5. Paul has some sad news

Billy calls the family together for a meeting. Once gathered, Paul plays them a pre-recorded message telling him that he’s dying. In the message, he explains how he can’t bear any more fighting and needs his mum now more than ever.

Is Kit a good or bad guy? (Credit: ITV)

6. Kit takes an interest

Gemma glumly reveals the landlord is sending someone to view their home later. Outside, Summer is shocked when she sees an estate agent ushering Kit inside the house.

It’s a bittersweet day for Paul and Billy (Credit: ITV)

7. Paul and Billy’s big day out

When Paul’s new occupational therapist tells him that he can no longer leave the flat due to the stairlift being too dangerous, Billy tells him that they will go outside one last time tomorrow and do whatever he likes. The next day, Paul is horrified to wake up to learn that his speech has drastically deteriorated overnight. Still, he is determined to enjoy his last day of freedom.

In the day which follows, Paul and Billy spend their time doing the things that Paul loves and wants to do while he’s still able.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

