7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Further Reiss lies, a tempting offer for Linda, and a marriage proposal for Suki

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Reiss continues to lie to everyone about his financial situation as he keeps the true circumstances surrounding Debbie's death a secret.

Elsewhere, Linda receives a tempting offer. And, a woman from Suki's past arrives in the Square.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Reiss lies to Phil about his investment (Credit: BBC)

1. Reiss continues to lie

Reiss worries about Debbie’s post-mortem results, but Sonia does her best to reassure him that it’s just procedure.

Later, Eve spies Reiss with Debbie’s ring in the cafe. What is he planning on doing with it?

Meanwhile, Phil is on the warpath. He tells Reiss he wants a return from the fake investment scheme within 24 hours.

Reiss doesn’t have the money to pay Phil and he fabricates another lie to Sonia.

Ayesha is someone from Suki’s past (Credit: BBC)

2. Suki is stunned to see an old friend

Vinny and Suki have lunch at Walford East, but are interrupted by Nish, who is accompanied by Ayesha, the widow of Hardeep (who Nish killed 20 years ago.)

Suki is stunned to see Ayesha after all this time, being quick to catch up with her.

Later, Suki and Ayesha head to The Vic for a drink.

Suki receives a proposal (Credit: BBC)

3. Eve proposes to Suki

Following Ayesha’s arrival, Nish takes the opportunity to plant seeds of doubt in Eve’s mind about Suki and Ayesha’s close bond.

Eve has enough of Nish manipulating the situation and decides to take action.

After a run in with Nish, Eve decides to propose to Suki in The Vic in front of Ayesha, Stacey and the Panesars… What will Suki say?

Fraser pays Linda a visit (Credit: BBC)

4. Linda receives an offer

Linda is shocked when a contact of Dean’s pays her a visit. Fraser offers Linda a deal, but Elaine is quick to intervene and get rid of him.

However, once alone with Johnny, it’s clear that Linda is tempted by the offer. Johnny tries to talk his mum out of it before she turns to the bottle once again…

Linda later receives a blackmail letter and she loses control as she causes a scene and starts accusing individuals in The Vic.

Meanwhile, the person who sent the letter visits Dean in prison. Who is it?

Linda forgets about Annie’s appointment (Credit: BBC)

5. Linda forgets Annie’s dentist appointment

Linda wakes up hungover and gets defensive when Elaine offers to take Annie to her dentist appointment.

Later, Linda is horrified when she is told that Annie’s dental care has slipped.

Cindy puts Bobby in charge (Credit: BBC)

6. Cindy continues her affair

Cindy attempts to make Junior jealous after he becomes distracted at work. The pair later sleep together.

Planning on being with Junior for the afternoon, Cindy promotes Bobby to manager at Beale’s Eels but it’s clear he isn’t up to the job.

The following day, Bobby continues to struggle at Beale’s Eels and he grows suspicious when Cindy has to go home with a migraine.

Over at No.45, Cindy meets with Junior and the pair head upstairs just as Bobby arrives. Will he catch them in the act?

Is there a spark between Freddie and Anna? (Credit: BBC)

7. Eastenders spoilers: Mo spots a spark between Anna and Freddie

Mo is feeling down following Stevie’s departure so Freddie decides to take her bird watching in the Square to cheer her up.

Anna joins in and Mo notices a spark between Anna and Freddie and later gives Anna food for thought.

Is Anna attracted to Freddie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

