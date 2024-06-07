Our Emmerdale spoilers next week reveal that, as she discovers she is pregnant with abusive husband Tom King’s baby, a terrified Belle accidentally puts herself in grave danger.

Can Belle save herself as a fire starts at home while she dozes?

Elsewhere, Vinny and Gabby kiss… but their passion is short-lived. And Ruby feels guilty as Charles struggles with the death of his son.

Meanwhile, Matty worries about his future as his day in court approaches. Can he talk Samson into telling the truth about the stabbing?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for next week in full below.

Belle fears the worst after learning she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Belle’s pregnant

Learning that she’s pregnant, Belle pretends to be ill so as to hide it from Tom and Mandy. Later, she registers to visit the doctor, supported by Wendy.

Meanwhile, Tom is angered when Cain lectures him for selling Belle’s car without confronting him. Paranoid, he returns home and accuses Belle of mouthing off about the car.

As he raises his hand, a terrified Belle lets slip that she’s pregnant.

Tom promises that he’s a changed man… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

2. Tom turns over a new leaf

Reeling from Belle’s revelation, Tom pulls his wife in for a hug. They both cry, although Belle’s are far from tears of joy. She urges him to keep her pregnancy a secret for now.

Later, the pair take a walk with Piper. Tom seems to be sincere in his promises to be a better husband… but can he be trusted? Belle seems to think so, and softens, thinking they might still have a chance.

3. Tom spills the beans

It’s not long before Tom shares his happy news, letting slip to Rhona. When Jimmy congratulates Belle later, she is furious to learn that Tom’s been talking about her pregnancy.

Although she struggles to keep a lid on her anger, Tom soon talks her round.

Napping on the sofa, Belle is unaware her life is in danger (Credit: ITV)

4. Belle’s in danger in Emmerdale spoilers

Locked in at home alone, Belle puts some food on the hob to cook. But, when she goes for a nap with Piper, she doesn’t notice the tea towel in the kitchen, beginning to singe ominously.

Will Belle wake up in time?

Gabby and Vinny’s romance is over before it even began (Credit: ITV)

5. Vinny’s kiss and run

Vinny and Gabby bond over drinks in the Woolpack. Clearly getting on, the pair find themselves kissing outside.

However, Vinny gets flustered when Gabby admits she knows he’s a virgin and offers to help. Feeling pressured, Vinny panics and calls things off with Gabby.

Guild-ridden Ruby attempts to comfort Charles (Credit: ITV)

6. Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby feels guilty

Manpreet is surprised at herself as she confides in Ruby about Charles. Ruby is riddled with guilt and wants to help.

Later, Charles finds Ruby in the church. Reaching out, Ruby comforts him as she takes his hand in hers.

Back at Mill Cottage, she vows to turn herself in. As she bursts into tears, Nicky takes her into his arms and consoles her. Meanwhile, Caleb is horrified when she tells him that she intends to turn herself in for the hit and run.

Later, she fears the worst when a shell-shocked Charles reveals that the coroner has established Ethan’s cause of death. Will Ruby admit the truth?

Charles struggles with his grief (Credit: ITV)

7. Struggling Charles rejects Manpreet

As Ethan’s funeral gets underway, Charles struggles to lead the service for his son. Afterwards, at the Woolpack, Manpreet is hurt when a drunken Charles tells her to go away.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

