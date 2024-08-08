8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Phil corners Reiss, Linda rushed to hospital, and Peter’s suspicious of Cindy

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Phil corners Reiss in the Boxing Den and demands that he pays him the money that he owes by Monday.

Elsewhere, Linda is rushed to hospital as the paramedics tend to her at The Vic.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Phil corners Reiss

Phil approaches Reiss alone at the Boxing Den and soon makes one final demand. He wants the money he’s owed by Monday…

2. Junior offers Peter a job

Peter’s baffled as to why Cindy gave Bobby the manager job at Beale’s Eels instead of him. Lauren reckons that there must be a reason behind it…

Junior overhears Peter, Anna and Gina speaking about Cindy and decides to offer Peter a job on his new contract to distract him.

Cindy’s not happy that Peter is off to work with Junior and decides to demote Bobby and give Peter the manager job he originally wanted. This plan fails though, with Cindy also failing to get Junior to retract his offer.

3. Junior upsets Gina to save himself

Getting all dolled up, Cindy heads off to join Junior for a late-night glass of wine.

However, Gina turns up just before and asks Junior if she can move in. Junior tells Gina that she can’t in a bid to get her to leave before Cindy arrives.

4. Gina interferes with Bobby and Anna’s relationship

Gina speaks to Anna and tells her to not string Bobby along if she actually has feelings for Freddie.

Anna tells Gina to stop interfering, soon bickering with her when she realises that she’s had words with Bobby. Bobby apologises for taking Anna for granted, gifting her a teddy bear…

5. Freddie distances himself from Anna

Gina later suggests to Anna that she’s in love with Freddie as Freddie overhears the whole conversation.

Feeling awkward, Freddie tries to brush his feelings for Anna to one side as he tries to put distance between himself and Anna. But, will his plan work?

6. Linda’s life-threatening situation

With Linda drinking all night, Gina offers to help Johnny look after her.

Later on, Johnny has a huge argument with Linda as she’s soon left in a life-threatening situation.

The paramedics then rush to The Vic and take Linda to hospital. Will she be okay?

7. Johnny blames Gina

As Linda goes to hospital, Johnny pins the situation on Gina and blames her for it. He then orders her to move out. Can he learn to forgive her?

8. Nish meddles

Nish wants to make things difficult for Suki and Eve by making Ayesha an offer. What’s he plotting?

