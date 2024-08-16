8 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Ella attacks Wendy, Sarah goes joyriding, and Will gets into a mess

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ella sees red on her big 30th birthday and ends up giving poor Wendy a piece of her mind as she attacks her.

Elsewhere, Charity takes Sarah joyriding.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Mandy gives Ella a birthday surprise

Mandy realises that it’s Ella’s 30th birthday tomorrow and decides to surprise her with a pamper.

She gives her a beauty treatment with before and after photos. However, Ella soon rages when she spots the photos all over the salon’s social media pages.

She then confronts Mandy and ends up smashing her birthday cake up, heading off to the footbridge…

2. Ella attacks Wendy

Liam sees Ella in a rage and tries to calm her down. However, Ella’s soon confronted by Gary at a birthday party and then proceeds to take her anger out on Wendy.

But, will Wendy be okay? And, can anybody control Ella’s rage?

3. Dawn’s request puts Will in an awkward position

Dawn reports Rose as missing to the police as Will fears that his marriage to Kim is really over.

Will’s head spirals as Dawn asks him to contact Rose about Evan’s bone marrow transplant.

Realising that Rose must be found, Will feels torn as he sends Dawn another message from Rose’s phone. What will it say though?

4. Gabby and Laurel team up against Jai

Gabby’s thrilled when Laurel suggests that she should buy The Hide.

They both team up and tell Jai the news, leaving him rattled…

5. Jai gets his own back

Jai and Laurel both attend mediation, but Jai soon lies to the mediator.

He lies that he’s sold Holdgate and Tenants to pay off some debts and therefore has nothing to give Laurel in the divorce… How will Laurel deal with Jai’s claims?

6. Charity offends Vinny

Charity mocks Vinny’s inexperience compared to Gabby but she soon feels guilty about her jokes.

7. Vinny and Gabby get passionate

Vinny doesn’t stay offended by Charity’s comments for long though as Gabby pulls him in for a passionate kiss.

Will Vinny and Gabby take the next step?

8. Charity takes Sarah joyriding

Charity hopes to give Sarah a true Dingle experience, taking her out for a trip in a snazzy car.

As the pair go joyriding, did Charity really steal the flash car?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

