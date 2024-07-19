8 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Charity and Cain’s search for Belle and Belle and Tom’s Welsh holiday ends in terror

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity and Cain go looking for Belle in Wales and are shocked by what they find.

Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal exactly how Belle and Tom’s trip ends in a nightmare.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

The scene that greets Cain and Charity is not good (Credit: ITV)

1. Charity worries about Belle’s safety

Concerned about Belle and Tom’s sudden departure from the village, Charity tells Cain that Tom reminds her of Bails.

The following day, after they’re unable to get in touch with Belle, Charity and Cain break into Tom and Belle’s house, where they come across Tom’s surveillance equipment and Belle’s phone hidden in a drawer.

Blood on the wall is not a good sign (Credit: ITV)

2. Cain and Charity find blood

After discovering the address for a cottage in Wales in Tom’s budget book, a very worried Cain and Charity decide to head there.

Upon arriving in Wales, they find the cottage is trashed and there is blood on the door. But where is Belle?

Belle’s smile doesn’t last long (Credit: ITV)

3. Flashbacks detail Belle and Tom’s trip

Viewers are taken back to the start of the week, where Belle and Tom are excited to have arrived at their holiday cottage

The pair appear loved-up, though Belle is disappointed that she couldn’t find her phone. But was she really the one who lost it?

Tom’s manipulation continues and Belle is confused when she hears Tom on the phone talking about staying in the cottage for longer than they had planned.

We soon see the rest of the week as the seemingly pleasant trip turns into a terrifying ordeal for Belle.

Billy is not going to be easily forgiven for the confession (Credit: ITV)

4. Billy confesses the truth to Dawn in Emmerdale spoilers

Previously, Kim covered for Billy when he got drunk and broke the social distancing rule that is in place to protect baby Evan.

Kim told Dawn that she sent Billy on an overnight job, but he finally confesses the truth to Dawn next week. How will she react to him breaking their bubble and putting Evan at risk?

Revenge won’t make Jai feel any better (Credit: ITV)

5. Jai exposes Pollard’s scheme

Following Jai’s split from Laurel, he tries to make himself feel better by exposing Pollard’s recent schemes to Brenda and Rodney.

Laurel faces losing Archie (Credit: ITV)

6. Laurel lets Archie move back in with his dad

Despite her heartbreak, Laurel allows Archie to go back to his dad’s. Things seem okay between Laurel and Jai for the time being, as they plan to meet for Rishi’s memorial. Can they keep things civil for the sake of the children?

Tracy has got beef with Ella (Credit: ITV)

7. Tracy v Ella

Fed-up Tracy is not happy with her lot. And it’s Ella who ends up in her firing line.

Ella recently returned to the village following the bombshell reveal that she killed her best friend when they were 11 years old.

Tracy is not best pleased to see Ella back though, and constantly berates her suitability for the receptionist role.

Can Ella convince Tracy she deserves a second chance?

The debts are piling up for Mandy (Credit: ITV)

8. Mandy hides her money troubles

Mandy hides her money worries, but eventually opens up to Rhona about her financial troubles.

As she hides her concerns from everyone else, her money troubles continue to mount.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

