9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Alina Pop return, Lauren’s baby nightmare, and danger for Betsy

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Fiz is in for an unwelcome surprise as she bumps into Alina Pop at Freshco’s car park.

Elsewhere, Lauren fears for her premature baby’s future as she stays by their side at the hospital.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Fiz comes face to face with Alina

Fiz is horrified when she bumps into Alina at Freshco’s car park.

Tyrone’s ex tells her that she’s only in the area as she’s been called as a witness in a trial.

2. Cassie interferes

Later on, Cassie recognises a customer’s name for an airport booking at Street Cars.

She then jumps into Steve’s cab and drives Alina to Coronation Street to see Tyrone.

Alina’s not happy with Cassie’s scheming. But, will she reunite with Ty?

3. Lauren fears for her baby

Lauren stays at the hospital with her premature baby, worrying as she watches them lie in an incubator.

DS Swain then turns up at the hospital to ask her some questions before Max visits and invites Lauren out to lunch.

4. Beth’s rumbled

Beth hands over the counterfeit t-shirts to Sid in the ginnel and takes the money for them off him.

However, Craig and Kit spot the exchange. How will Beth explain this one?

5. Joel deals with Betsy

Betsy reminds Joel that he left her in a rough estate, using this to blackmail him further.

As Joel stalks Betsy’s social media profiles, Dee-Dee wants to start planning the honeymoon.

Joel meets up with Betsy and has enough of her blackmailing as she asks for £100.

He then grabs her and drags her into the ginnel. Should Betsy be worried?

6. Hope’s growing up

Hope moves on from Sam and sets her sights on Jack.

She then heads to the medical centre and asks Dr Gadass if she can go on the pill. Dr Gadass gives her some condoms and suggests that she speaks to her parents.

Fiz and Tyrone then sits down with their daughter at home. But, what advice will they give her?

7. Stu gives Mason a chance

After catching Mason stealing food with Betsy, Stu realises that Mason is homeless and offers him a place to stay. Mason won’t accept his help though.

Stu then decides to offer Mason a job as pot washer over at Speed Daal. But, is this a wise move?

8. Mason’s not popular on the Street

Betsy stirs the pot by telling Dylan that Mason has access to sharp knives at work so he should watch his back.

Mason is adamant that he can fight his own battles as Sean shows up at Speed Daal ready to confront Yasmeen and Stu over their hiring of Mason.

9. Steve and Cassie bond

Steve and Cassie enjoy watching the Weathy County game together and have lots of fun.

Tim then asks Steve about Demi but Steve admits that she’s in the past. Has he got eyes for Cassie though?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

