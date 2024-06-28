9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week including Toyah hospital news, Steve’s revenge plot, and Kit truth revealed

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Toyah is given some huge news after being taken to the hospital and Steve teams up with Cassie to get revenge on Tommy Orpington.

Elsewhere, Kit comes clean about his true identity to Gemma and Paul, while Nina is determined to get Roy back to work.

Here’s 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Toyah is unhappy with Leanne (Credit: ITV)

1. Toyah’s angry at Leanne

Toyah is angered when she finds Leanne showing Amy an Institute video to help relieve her stress. She then finds out Amy is considering investing thanks to Leanne, making Toyah furious.

Toyah is given some big news at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

2. Toyah’s hospital bombshell

Later, Toyah complains to Nick about her stomach pains as he finds her on the floor in pain.

Nick and Leanne take Toyah to the hospital, where a doctor delivers some bombshell news. The trio struggle to process the information and Toyah is overwhelmed by the doctor’s comments.

What has the doctor told Toyah? Will Leanne and Nick support her?

Steve teams up with Cassie (Credit: ITV)

3. Steve’s revenge plot

When Steve finds out Tim and Sally have ditched his birthday celebrations to attend the unveiling of Tommy Orpington’s bust, he is devastated.

Later, Cassie offers to drive Steve to the party so he can confront Sally and Tim. The duo come up with a plan to get revenge on Tommy O once and for all during the bust unveiling.

Steve’s meddling doesn’t go unnoticed (Credit: ITV)

4. Steve is caught out

Once Steve and Cassie have put their plan into action, Steve attempts to get Tim involved as a way to cover his tracks. However, Debbie has found out what Steve’s been up to.

How will Steve explain his actions to Debbie?

Kit reveals his true identity to Paul and Gemma (Credit: ITV)

5. Kit comes clean

Kit takes it upon himself to tell Paul and Gemma that he is their brother, without Bernie’s knowledge. He speaks to his unsuspecting siblings at Paul’s flat.

6. Bernie is disheartened

Bernie is left feeling disheartened as she confides in Dev about her children. She admits she is struggling to get her kids to come together.

Can Bernie find a way to make Gemma, Paul and Kit bond?

More Coronation Street spoilers

Nina gets Roy to return to work (Credit: ITV)

7. Roy returns to work

Nina, Shona and Evelyn come up with a plan to get Roy back to work. They pretend Shona has called in sick so that Roy will leave his flat and go to the café.

As Roy puts his pinny on, Nina sets off the smoke alarm. The girls’ meddling works, with Roy finally returning to work.

Shona and Bethany look into a credit card statement (Credit: ITV)

8. Bethany and Shona investigate

Bethany presents Shona with a credit card statement from Lazaret. Shona points out a supermarket transaction, suggesting it may have been ‘click and collect’, therefore there could potentially be CCTV footage.

Will Shona’s suggestions help Bethany find the culprit?

DS Swain wants answers from Sarah (Credit: ITV)

9. DS Swain quizzes Sarah

DS Swain realises somebody paid Nathan money to drop the case, while Kit tells Sarah about the investigation.

Later at the police station, DS Swain questions Sarah and asks her directly if she knew who attacked Nathan and brought his silence with £10,000.

Will Sarah confess all to DS Swain or will she maintain her innocence?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!