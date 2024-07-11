9 exciting EastEnders spoilers for next week including horror for Anna and Ian’s secret revealed!

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed huge drama for the Beale family, a new venture for Lauren, and trauma for unsuspecting Anna.

Here’s what’s coming up in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Cindy is sure Ian is up to something! (Credit: BBC)

1. Ian’s keeping a secret from Cindy!

Ian’s been up to something and Cindy is on his case! She’s absolutely convinced her fella is cheating on her. And when Ian announces he’s off to a leadership course, she’s sure he’s lying.

Cindy is spying on Ian but what will she find out? (Credit: BBC)

When she sees what she’s got in his suitcase, her suspicions are piqued further. Determined to get to the bottom of things she confronts Kathy, but she doesn’t know anything. Cindy, though, thinks she’s lying to cover for whatever Ian’s up to.

Cindy gets George involved in her subterfuge! (Credit: BBC)

So she goes straight to Ian and demands to know if he’s having an affair. He says he isn’t, but later, Cindy makes another discovery that makes her think he’s still lying.

She corners George and talks him into driving her to a mysterious address. What will they discover?

Anna’s been teasing Bobby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 2. Anna teases Bobby

After Bobby goes to puppy training with Tyson, Anna’s worried her boyfriend is a bit of a pushover. She and Freddie playfully tease him and encourage him to be more assertive.

Will Bobby follow Anna’s advice?

Bobby begs Peter to tell him what’s going on (Credit: BBC)

3. Peter’s on the case!

Peter doesn’t trust his dad either, and he knows there’s something up. So he hatches a plan to get to the bottom of Ian’s lies. Meanwhile, Anna and Freddie are teasing Bobby and encouraging him to be more assertive.

Bobby wants to know what Peter is planning (Credit: BBC)

When Peter refuses to tell his brother what he’s up to, Bobby channels his new assertive personality.

Peter borrows Martin’s van (Credit: BBC)

As Peter borrows Martin’s van and heads off to follow his dad, Bobby sneaks into the back and goes too!

Bobby sneaks into the back of the van (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Lauren has a lot on her plate

Lauren’s got a job interview but she’s fretting about it, and things are made even worse when the bailiffs show up, demanding payment for an old credit card debt.

Everyone’s playing football in the Square (Credit: BBC)

Feeling antsy anyway, Lauren’s surprised and a bit ruffled when she finds Louie playing football in the Square with Junior, Alfie and Tommy.

Lauren’s feathers are ruffled by Junior (Credit: BBC)

She’s even more prickly when Junior questions Louie’s academic skills and put out, Lauren leaves.

Junior’s got some questions for Louie (Credit: BBC)

What is Junior suggesting about little Louie?

Lauren isn’t happy with Junior (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 5. Surprise!

Cindy confronts Ian (Credit: BBC)

After tracking Ian down to a mysterious cottage, Cindy decides it’s time to confront her lying fella!

Will Ian admit what he’s doing there? And who with?! (Credit: BBC)

She and George go to the door of the cottage and find Ian inside.

Does Ian have something to confess? (Credit: BBC)

But what is Ian up to? And who has been sending him the mysterious messages?

Cindy is shocked (Credit: BBC)

6. Spiking horror

Gina and Anna are off on a night out, with Gina convinced there’s a spark between her sister and Freddie Slater.

Everyone’s enjoying the night out! (Credit: BBC)

Gina is determined to get to the bottom of how her sister is feeling but Anna insists Bobby is the man for her.

Felix and Gina are having a great night (Credit: BBC)

The group are worried about Anna though when they realise her odd behaviour means she could have had her drink spiked.

Anna starts behaving oddly and Freddie is worried (Credit: BBC)

As the realisation sinks in that Anna might not just be drunk, Gina and the others are frantic with worry. They try to find Anna but she is nowhere to be seen.

The drinks are flowing but what’s in Anna’s? (Credit: BBC)

Can they find Anna before anything really sinister happens?

Anna is spiked (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 7. Who’s responsible?

Anna wakes up in hospital after her drink spiking experience and she’s shocked to realise what has happened to her.

Gina is at her sister’s bedside (Credit: BBC)

Anna’s upset about everything that’s happened and doesn’t want to report it to the police.

Gina tries to persuade Anna to report her drink spiking (Credit: BBC)

Gina tries to talk her sister into going to the police, but Anna won’t budge.

Anna won’t listen to Gina’s pleas (Credit: BBC)

8. Can Freddie work his magic?

When Anna gets discharged, she’s still not keen on taking matters further. Gina is overwhelmed by the whole thing and she’s grateful when Freddie shows up to support her sister.

Freddie supports Anna (Credit: BBC)

Can Freddie talk his friend into going to the police?

Can Freddie change Anna’s mind? (Credit: BBC)

9. Family ties?

Lauren’s still stressed out – worried about Louie’s struggles at school and upset that she thinks no one is taking her concerns seriously.

Lauren worries about Louie (Credit: BBC)

Plus she’s got her trial shift at the car lot today. Can she charm enough customers to convince Jay to give her a job?

Lauren’s cross with Peter (Credit: BBC)

With the worries playing on her mind, Lauren isn’t impressed when Peter shows up. He tries to prove he’s there for Lauren and Louie but she storms off when he accidentally offends her.

Lauren is frosty with Junior – at first (Credit: BBC)

In the mood to smooth things over, Peter first of all catches up with Junior and the pair share a pint and make amends.

Peter watches as Lauren talks to Junior (Credit: BBC)

Then Peter goes to collect Louie from school.

Later in the cafe, he asks Lauren to move in with him, and apologises for not being around.

Lauren asks for time to think. Can they make it work as a family?

Lauren’s got a trial shift at the car lot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!