What happened to Aaron Monroe in EastEnders and where is Harvey’s son now? The full story on his racist past

Aaron Monroe in EastEnders was nothing like his mild-mannered, kind-hearted dad Harvey.

In fact, Aaron’s currently banged up thanks to his racist views and involvement with a far-right gang, which led him to plot to blow up a mosque.

He was definitely trouble! So what was his story?

Aaron seemed nice but he was hiding a very dark side to himself (Credit: BBC)

Aaron’s arrival in Albert Square

When Aaron first arrived, he seemed to be a fun-loving, ambitious young man. He caught the eye of Tiffany Butcher-Baker and the pair began dating.

But there was a sinister other side to Aaron’s cheeky persona, and when he turned up to a date with Tiff with bruised knuckles it was clear there was something he wasn’t being honest about.

As it turned out, Aaron was heavily involved with a far-right gang. And he needed his dad to give him an alibi for a night when he attacked a man.

When Harvey found out what Aaron had done – leaving the victim with broken ribs and possibly blind – he was furious.

But he agreed to give Aaron the alibi on condition he left the gang and moved on with his life.

Aaron agreed, but he had no intention of doing as he promised.

Aaron wanted dad Harvey to give him an alibi (Credit: BBC)

Plotting an attack

Aaron’s friends showed up in Walford, much to the disgust of some of the residents. And then things took an even darker turn when Aaron arranged a vicious attack on Keegan Baker. His thuggish friends violently beat Keegan, almost killing him, as Aaron watched from the shadows.

But they weren’t finished yet.

A bomb in Albert Square

Aaron and his friend Neil planned to plant a bomb in the Argee Bhajee, which was being converted into a mosque, on New Year’s Eve.

When Aaron’s sister Dana planned to go to The Albert to see in the new year, next door to the mosque, Aaron got cold feet. After a confrontation with Harvey, Aaron didn’t set the bomb off

With Neil and Aaron tussling over leadership of the gang, Harvey took action. He went to the police and told them everything and Aaron was taken to jail to wait for trial.

When he begged his dad not to sign the witness statement because he was being beaten up inside, Harvey stayed strong.

Harvey stayed strong (Credit: BBC)

Back again

A few months later Neil showed up, threatening Harvey and telling him to take a phone to Aaron in jail – it was implied it was to set off another bomb. But Harvey came through again and didn’t give him the phone.

In return, Aaron was stabbed in prison – leaving Harvey feeling guilty but knowing he’d done the right thing. Aaron survived and was transferred to prison in Newcastle.

Charlie plays Mitchell in Bad Education (Credit: BBC)

Who played Aaron Monroe?

Aaron was played by Charlie Wernham.

Charlie shot to fame as a youngster when he auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent back in 2008, showing off his skills as a stand-up comedian! He made it all the way to the semi-final.

Charlie played Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks and has recently returned to the show (Credit: Lime Pictures)

What else has Charlie Wernham been in?

After BGT Charlie went on to appear in The Inbetweeners, and in 2012 he landed the role of Mitchell Harper in Bad Education alongside Jack Whitehall and Layton Williams.

He played Mitchell in the Bad Education movie, and returned to the show in 2022.

In 2013, Charlie played Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks, alongside Gillian Taylforth – AKA Kathy Beale in EastEnders – who starred as his mum, Sandy

Earlier this year, Robbie returned to Hollyoaks, as the boyfriend of Hannah Ashworth.

