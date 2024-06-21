Adam Thomas hints at Emmerdale return as Adam Barton

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has addressed when he might return to the soap. In a recent interview, the Strictly Come Dancing champion and soap actor spoke about his time away from the village… and whether he might return.

Adam played Adam Barton on the ITV soap opera from 2009 to 2018. He, along with the other members of the Barton family, became an Emmerdale staple during this time.

Adam left Emmerdale in 2018 (Credit: Emmerdale/YouTube)

What happened to Adam Barton?

Adam (the actor) left the soap after Adam (the character) confessed to the murder of Emma Barton – a crime his mother, Moira, actually committed.

However, he managed to avoid prison thanks to the wiles of Cain Dingle, who smuggled him out of the country in the back of a van – where he remains to this day (France, not the back of a van, that is).

But could Adam Barton return to Emmerdale?

Adam went on to win Strictly with partner Luba Mushtuk (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas addresses Emmerdale return

Speaking to Metro UK, Adam spoke out about his potential return to Emmerdale. And, while nothing is set, he’s not ruling anything out.

‘It was such a big part of my life and being able to work with some of my close friends who I’m still in touch with today, that was such a fun job,’ Adam reflected.

He continued: ‘I’m lucky that I get to do this for a living. I’d like to go back one day. It’ll always hold a special place in my heart.’

But does he ever plan to return to the village?

‘I was a kid when I joined so I had some amazing memories there and I’d love to go back one day. I think my mum and my family are still in it and they’ve left the door open for me… you never know,’ he hinted.

When told that brother Matty Barton is currently in prison after accidentally stabbing Samson Dingle, Adam reacted with shock. ‘Is he in prison? No! I think I need to get back to Emmerdale!’ he exclaimed.

