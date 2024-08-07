John Sugden’s arrival in Emmerdale is set to cause drama, not only for his half-sister Victoria. The new character will soon set his sights on Aaron Dingle, but it appears John has a dark side.

Actor Oliver Farnworth has been cast in the role and will make his first appearance as John in tonight’s episode (August 7).

Here’s everything you need to know about John Sugden in Emmerdale, including where you recognise actor Oliver from.

Aaron was robbed by his date! (Credit: ITV)

A new love interest for Aaron?

It’s been revealed that John will take a liking to Aaron in Emmerdale, potentially sparking a new romance.

In tonight’s episode John turned out to be Aaron’s internet date. When John’s van broke down, Aaron came to his rescue and it wasn’t long before sparks were flying and the pair found themselves getting very, ahem, close.

However, John then drove off with Aaron’s keys and wallet! He leaves no trace of himself.

Will Aaron be able to track John down?

Victoria finds out John is her half-brother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: John Sugden arrives

When Pollard’s car in unavailable in Thursday’s episode (August 8) of Emmerdale, Victoria kindly offers to drive him to the funeral he is due to attend.

At the church, Victoria puts her foot in it with a bereaved son, who is attending his mum’s funeral. She is left stunned when he reveals his name to be John Sugden. Pollard confirms that John could Victoria’s dad’s son, making him her half-brother.

Back in the village, Mackenzie receives a call about a breakdown nearby and sets off to help. Pollard and Victoria later return to the village and head to the garage. They are taken by surprise to find John with Mackenzie and Aaron, with it being revealed it was John who had broken down.

But will Aaron get his stuff back?

Oliver played Andy Carver in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What else has Oliver Farnworth been in?

Emmerdale fans might be wondering where they recognise John Sugden from. Actor Oliver Farnworth will be a familiar face to many, as he is no stranger to Soapland.

Oliver previously played Andy Carver in Coronation Street. He joined the ITV soap in 2014 before eventually leaving in 2017.

The actor has also starred in Hollyoaks. He portrayed Will Hackett from September 2006 until May 2007. Oliver’s other acting credits include The Royal, Mr. Selfridge and Endeavour.

Oliver is the latest actor to join the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Oliver teases John’s backstory

Sharing an insight into John’s backstory, Oliver described the character as a “lone wolf”. He also revealed that John is initially reluctant to stick around in Emmerdale.

“We find out quite quickly that he’s got a military past,” Oliver told Entertainment Daily. “He’s openly gay. He is very much a lone wolf. I think over the years, he’s really put walls up and not let anyone in. He doesn’t like people getting close to him.”

The actor went on to reveal: “He’s very self-sufficient – he lives off grid in his van. Doesn’t need anyone, doesn’t need family. But then you know, through a set of circumstances, he’s thrown into Emmerdale, realises that he does have family, but he’s not interested. He’s very staunch that he’s literally here for his mum’s funeral, and then he’s getting out of town. Then his van breaks down, and he’s forced to stick around.”

Oliver and Sam have been together since 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oliver’s famous girlfriend

Oliver has been in a relationship with former EastEnders star Samantha Womack since 2021.

The couple met in 2019 when they starred opposite one another in the stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train, and currently live together in Spain.

Samantha is known to millions for her role as Walford’s Ronnie Mitchell. She was previously married to actor Mark Womack, who played Emmerdale villain DI Mark Malone. It’s a small world in soap!

The blended family are close and Mark even gave Oliver advice when he landed the Emmerdale part.

Oliver told The Mirror: “Mark told me it (Emmerdale) was a great job. He was full of praise for the place, saying it was such a gorgeous place to work. And it is great!”

