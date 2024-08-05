EastEnders viewers are certain they know which beloved star is heading back for the BBC soap’s 40th anniversary.

Next year, the show will celebrate four decades on screen. So it’s no surprise that bosses are planning to pull out all the stops.

And just recently, Dean Wicks star Matt Di Angelo confirmed that a major character will return and that viewers are in store for some “big surprise.”

But now, viewers of the soap are convinced they know which former Walford resident is heading back.

Soap bad guy Dean has confirmed a surprise return next year (Credit: BBC)

BBC EastEnders star confirms huge star’s return

Speaking in a recent interview, Matt was quizzed on the soap’s upcoming anniversary.

He told The Mirror: “I know quite a lot and I can’t tell you who exactly – but when I found out, I was very surprised that they would come back.”

Meanwhile Jamie Borthwick and Emma Barton – who play Jay Brown and Honey Mitchell -also teased details about the upcoming episode.

“It is exciting. We’re all really proud we’re there and going to be a part of it,” Emma told the Mirror.

Jamie added: “But we don’t know what it is! I think it’s so under lock and key that we don’t even know if those in the know, know! It’s under lock and key!”

Viewers are certain Shirley could make a comeback (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Shirley’s return

Now speculation is rife amongst EastEnders fans on who could be the big star confirmed to return. Over on a Reddit thread, viewers shared their theories – with plenty claiming it could be Shirley Carter.

The only character that would make sense in relation to Dean is Shirley

“Who could Matt be talking about her,” the fan penned, to which a second replied: “I reckon Matt is talking about Shirley.”

A third mused: “The only character that would make sense in relation to Dean is Shirley.”

EastEnders fans ‘expose’ double return

Another EastEnders fan chimed in and said: “If it’s big and shocking, it’s gotta be a double return for Shirley and Mick together. Maybe they both find each other on a psych ward and reconnect?

“Mick could have amnesia, Shirley could be as Dean says, very unwell, and ultimately they bring each other back to life and back to the square.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

