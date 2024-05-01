Beth Cordingly wishes Ian Kelsey a happy anniversary and shares new pics: ‘Thank God for you’

Emmerdale star Beth Cordingly has a very special connection to the soap – her partner is ex show heartthrob Ian Kelsey, who played Dave Glover.

The pair are celebrating their anniversary this week and Beth has shared pictures of them on social media, plus declared her love for him.

Ian and Beth are celebrating three years together (Credit: ITV)

Beth Cordingly sends message to Ian Kelsey

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday April 30, Beth said: “Happy anniversary, you beautiful man. You make me smile this big. (And occasionally like an insane person. As in this picture here. Fortunately, you seem ok with my diversions from sanity. Thank god for you.) I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Cordingly (@beth_cordingly)

Friends, fans and co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing the pair a lovely day.

Martelle Edinborough, who plays Suzy Merton in Emmerdale, shared several heart emojis. Someone else added: “Here’s to many more happy, crazy years together.” Another wrote: “You’ve both won the couples’ lottery!”

The Ruby actress has gushed about Ian in the past too (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Beth Cordingly on ‘supportive’ Ian Kelsey

Beth and Ian first met 20 years ago, but both married other people and lost touch. When they reconnected in 2021, they got together and have been loved-up ever since.

“I am very in love with Ian and very happy,” Beth told The Mirror earlier this year. “I think it really does work him being an actor too. He has been so fantastic.”

When Beth was offered the part of Ruby in Emmerdale, she asked Ian for advice. And, he was all for it.

“Ian was really supportive and wanted me to do it, which is lovely,” she confessed.

Last month, Beth shared another series of pictures of them together, declaring: “So in love with this beauty. He makes my dreams come true. Every. Day.”

As they live in the south of England and Emmerdale is set and filmed in Leeds, it means a lot of time away from home. It also means a very long commute, which Beth has admitted on Instagram hasn’t always been easy.

Beth and Ian, who also played Vinny Ashford in Coronation Street, a dodgy business associate of Pat Phelan, who ended up one of the serial killer’s victims, enjoy motorcycling together.

Last year they went on an adventure around Normandy. They documented their travels in a video on YouTube.

Where Ruby goes, trouble follows (Credit: ITV)

Ruby in Emmerdale

Ruby has definitely made her mark since her January arrival in Emmerdale! She was first seen getting passionate with Caleb on the sofa – only to be interrupted by Nate Robinson who thought Caleb was having an affair with Tracy.

Of course viewers knew Caleb was actually sleeping with Tracy and soon enough, Ruby found out and exposed them to the village. Ruby and Caleb have since reconciled, but she is not making herself very welcome in the Dingle family. In fact, every time she tries to make the peace she manages to ruin it.

Her last effort saw her bring Caleb and Cain together and get them back on speaking terms – but then drunkenly perform karaoke to them and ruin everything!

She also recently lashed out in anger and accidentally elbowed Chas in the chest, just weeks after she’s had a double mastectomy. Caleb forgave her and made it clear he chose Ruby.

Can family relations ever get better?

Later this week, Ruby starts another feud with Moira after Moira accidentally splashes her while driving. When they later come head to head on a single-track road, neither will back down. It’s only desperate Will Taylor, who needs to get to the hospital urgently, who manages to break them apart.

However, Ruby then starts spreading a vicious rumour around the village about Moira. Will they ever find peace and harmony?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!