Claire Sweeney ‘taking a break from Coronation Street’ weeks after signing new contract

Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney is set to take a break from the soap just weeks after she signed a contract to stay put on the cobbles.

The Sun reports that she has headed off to Malta to film another hit drama that she is a part of.

We’ll barely even notice Cassie has gone (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney ‘taking break’ from Coronation Street

The Cassie Plummer actress recently confirmed she had signed a new contract to keep her in Weatherfield for at least another year.

She told Cheshire Life: “I’ve just signed my contract for another year in Corrie and I’m really happy to fully invest all my time and energy into Cassie and see what develops.

“I couldn’t be happier about the acting scenes I have done recently in Coronation Street with Dame Maureen Lipman in the Rovers, and with Alan Halsall and Jennie McAlpine in the Dobbs household.”

However, the new contract seems to have included some time off to film her other role of Beverley Carnell in Channel 5 murder mystery series The Good Ship Murder.

A source told The Sun: “Claire’s taking a short break from Corrie to film.

“It’s a matter of days and won’t affect anything on the cobbles. Everything has been arranged so there will be no on-screen disruption.”

Claire is off to film another popular series (Credit: Channel 5)

The Good Ship Murder

The Channel 5 drama was a surprise hit when it first aired. It is now filming a third series.

It stars Corrie alumni Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley. Shayne plays former police detective Jack Grayling, who is now a cruise ship singer.

Jack is drawn back into his old career when murders start to happen on board. His is helped in solving them by Catherine’s First Office, Kate Woods.

Claire’s Beverley is the ship’s entertainment officer. Each episode ends with Jack singing in the ship’s cabaret lounge.

Cassie dobs Abi in to Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney on Coronation Street

Cassie Plummer is the former addict daughter of Evelyn, and mother to Tyrone Dobbs. She is currently trying to turn her life around and prove she is a valued member of the family.

Cassie works in the garage where she has befriended Abi, but also has a crush on Abi’s husband Kevin.

Cassie starts meddling again this week when she sees Abi talking to former drug dealer Dean. When a deep-fake sex tape of Abi is then emailed around, Abi suspects Dean and goes after him with a wrench. However Cassie warns Kevin what she’s seen and he stops Abi doing anything stupid.

But does Cassie still hold a torch for Kev? And will this play into her future storylines?

