Coronation Street to air a special episode devoted to MND sufferer Paul Foreman

Coronation Street is to air a special, powerful episode next week, devoted to Paul Foreman, as his motor neurone disease sadly tightens its grip.

The episode will be seen from Paul’s perspective and is dedicated to MND sufferer and rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who died last month.

When the experts tell Paul it is too dangerous for him to use his stairlift anymore, he realises that means he won’t be able to leave the flat. So he and Billy, along with his family and friends, plan a happy day doing all of Paul’s favourite things.

Billy and Paul plan a happy day (Credit: ITV)

The saddest happy day

As Paul wakes up to discover his speech has deteriorated badly, Coronation Street viewers will experience his happy day through Paul’s eyes, hearing his thoughts through a voiceover from actor Peter Ash, who plays Paul.

Paul and Billy will spend the day visiting the church where they married. Paul will also enjoy tasting beer bubbles in the Rovers. And, of course, he’ll spend time with his friends and family. Viewers will hear Paul’s innermost thoughts as he comes to terms with the fact that he has limited time left.

The heartbreaking episode will be a tough watch, but producer Verity MacLeod says it is “extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful.”

Billy and Paul dance on their happy day (Credit: ITV)

A hard watch

Verity adds: “One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that, due to motor neurone disease, Paul’s speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology.”

But she points out that Paul hasn’t changed as a person. “He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018. To portray this we took the bold step of hearing Paul’s internal monologue and the viewers get to enjoy Paul’s thoughts.”

It sounds like a hard one to watch, but Verity promises it will be worthwhile. “It is an incredible episode that we are all so proud of,” she says.

Proud moments

“I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode,” Peter Ash says. “From the moment I read the script I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn’t stop crying!)”

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Paul’s husband Billy, lost his grandfather to MND so this storyline has been very personal for him and he says filming this episode was particularly tricky.

“There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode,” he reveals. “There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept.”

He says it’s been an emotional time. “Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play,” he says. “Pete’s performance and his attention to detail has been incredible, I’m hoping that he wins all the awards, he deserves it so much.”

The episode, which is written by Debbie Oates and directed by Vicky Thomas, airs at 8pm on Friday, July 26th.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!