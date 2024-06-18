Coronation Street to air tonight as soap plays catch up due to Euros coverage

Coronation Street is set to air tonight (Tuesday, June 18) as the soap schedule continues to be switched up due to the European Football Championship.

Soap fans can expect some big changes over the coming weeks thanks to the football tournament, which takes place across four weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Coronation Street episode.

Coronation Street has been moved due to the Euros (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will be airing tonight after the soap missed its usual Monday evening slot on Monday, June 17.

ITV showed coverage of England v Serbia in the 8pm slot instead, meaning Corrie is airing a day later than usual. The hour-long episode will now air on Tuesday, June 18 at 8pm on ITV1.

What to expect from Coronation Street tonight

Toyah angrily confronts Rowan (Credit: ITV)

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Toyah angrily confronts Rowan and vows to expose him after growing more concerned about Leanne.

Toyah becomes angry after spotting Rowan watching from Victoria Garden as Rose’s funeral gets underway. She decides to rush over to him and tells him he is not welcome, before ordering him to stay away.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Leanne is horrified and admits Rowan has paid for the funeral, despite telling her sister she’d paid for it out of her savings. Leanne rushes off and Nick is left in despair.

When Toyah arrives home to find Nick alone, they seek comfort in one another again. The pair enjoy another passionate kiss, followed by an intimate afternoon, but are seemingly unaware somebody is carefully watching them from the derelict builder’s yard.

Who has caught them in the act? Is Nick and Toyah’s affair about to be revealed?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!