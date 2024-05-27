Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has broken his silence about his split from Tisha Merry.

The pair were said to have split in February. However, both have remained quiet on the break-up following the announcement.

However, Alan has appeared to confirm the split, while also hinting that he could be back in the dating game.

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry split earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall on ‘most action he’s had in a while’

Alan, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in Corrie, took to Instagram to share a selection of pictures with his daughter, Sienna-Rae.

He shares Sienna-Rae with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

In the clips, Alan and Sienne-Rae can be seen with their four-legged friend. However, while the pooch was happy to pose with Sienna-Rae, it seems he had other ideas for Alan.

Alan and the rather amorous pooch (Credit: Instagram)

The actor shared a picture of the dog humping his leg and also seemed to confirm his single status. “Apparently we’re not best friends. Most action I’ve had in a while ffs fml.”

Appearing to comment further on his relationship status, and perhaps a hint he’s dating again, he added: “New Tinder profile picture.”

‘Splitting up felt like the best option’

Earlier this year it was revealed that Alan and Tisha had split.

A source claimed at the time: “Alan and Tisha had a lot of love for each other and had really similar interests, enjoying socialising and going on holiday together. But they started to drift apart and feel the pressure of making their relationship work get on top of them.

Alan appeared to hint that he could be dating again (Credit: Instagram)

“They realised they weren’t on the same page and splitting up felt like the best option. They’ve been focusing on themselves and surrounding themselves with their own friends.”

