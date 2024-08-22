Fans of Coronation Street have begged the soap not to kill off Alina. Last week, a new fan theory suggested Alina could soon die, with many fans predicting Fiz and Tyrone would bring up Dorin.

But not all fans are on board with this theory, with many hoping Alina sticks around.

Alina returned earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Why has Alina returned?

Alina originally left Weatherfield in 2021, with fans rightly suspecting she was pregnant with Tyrone’s child.

She returned earlier this month and was spotted by Fiz in the supermarket carpark. Alina explained that she was back temporarily after being called to be a witness in a trial.

It was later revealed that Alina did indeed have a child, a son named Dorin.

Recently, Tyrone has been getting to know Dorin before Alina takes him back to Romania.

However, many fans have predicted that Dorin will become a permanent fixture of Coronation Street and that his mum will be killed off. A suggestion that isn’t popular with all fans.

Tyrone has been getting to know his son (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg for Alina to be kept alive

Alina has only been back a few weeks and already there is a suggestion that she will soon be gone again.

Fans have taken to X to express their desire for Alina to not die.

“I am BEGGING the Corrie writers to let Alina live! The last thing we need is another member of the Dead Young Mums Club,” wrote one viewer.

Along the same line, another fan said: “If they kill off Alina, Corrie really despises young mothers.”

A third fan said: “Please tell me Alina isn’t going to be killed and Dorin has to move in with Tyrone!”, with another simply saying: “I hope they don’t kill off Alina.”

Alina is due to give evidence in a human trafficking trial and has been receiving menacing phone calls which she believes could be the human traffickers trying to intimidate her.

Some fans have suggested that the trafficking gang will kill Alina, but will they be right? Is Alina on borrowed time?

