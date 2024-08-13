Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Alina Pop could die soon – leaving Tyrone Dobbs to raise son Dorin. Alina recently returned to Weatherfield to stand trial against a vicious people trafficking gang.

In tow, Dorin – the child she had with her ex, Tyrone. Fiz was aghast to see Alina back in Weatherfield, and even less amused to she had his apparent son with her. Tyrone, meanwhile, was dubious that Alina was telling the truth, and attempted to obtain a DNA sample from his ‘son.’

Alina is back in town… but for how long? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He was caught in the act as he swabbed Dorin’s mouth, leaving her hurt and appalled that he didn’t believe her version of events. Fiz, meanwhile, was furious to find out that Tyrone had been keeping secrets, seeing Alina and Dorin without consulting her. After speaking with Alina, she insisted that she be a part of the decision-making going forward.

Regardless of whether the baby is his or not, fans have a theory as to where this might all be headed… and the outlook isn’t good for Alina.

Alina caught Tyrone in the act (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Alina Pop is going to die

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to X to share their theories on what Alina and Dorin’s future might be. And several thought that she could die – leaving Dorin with Tyrone.

“So in what way will they kill off Alina so Fiz and Tyrone have to bring up the baby?” asked one fan.

“Alina is going to die isn’t she? and Tyrone will be left with the baby,” said another.

“Alina is going to die in the next few weeks,” wrote a third.

“So that’s Alina probably dead by xmas and Tyrone and fizz raising the kiddo,” said another.

“Now that Alina is back with a kid, she’s got a 90% chance of being dead by the end of the year,” a fifth viewer predicted.

Is Alina living on borrowed time?

