Last night’s episode of Coronation Street saw young Jack Webster confess to arson. Setting fire to Stefan Brent’s car, the blaze then spread to Stefan’s office – with him inside.

This came as revenge for deepfake pornography Stefan created and circulated of Jack’s mum, Abi. Kevin and Abi initially suspected each other of starting the blaze. However, they were stopped in their tracks when Jack confessed all.

Jack came face-to-face with Stefan Brent earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

As the police investigated, Jack did the right thing, and confessed to the crime. The police then arrested Jack for committing arson.

As the scenes unfolded, fans noticed a series of ‘flaws’ in Jack’s story.

Jack admitted to setting Stefan’s car ablaze (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers slam ‘flawed’ Stefan Brent arson attack as Jack confesses

Writing on X as last night’s episode aired, a number of fans were quick to point out all of the perceived flaws in the story. To many, the particulars of Jack’s crime just weren’t adding up.

“How did Jack know where Stefan Brent lives when Jack didn’t even know who Brent was when he let Brent into the house a few days ago!” one viewer asked.

“And did Jack learn to drive, hijack one of the vehicles from the garage, drive over to Brent’s house, and use 10 gallons of petrol from Webster’s garage as an accelerant? Or did he take 10 gallons of accelerant to Brent’s house on the bus or tram?” the same viewer continued in a follow-up to this post.

“Jack left Alfie alone in the house then?” said another, wondering what had become of Jack’s little brother while he was off, arson around.

“LOL Jack rings up and confesses and they are straight round there! Whose going to sit with the lad whilst he is interviewed? He is suppose to be under aged etc etc,” pointed out another.

“Jack would’ve known about the dangers if he’d been at the garage learning instead of being allowed to lounge about,” a third viewer suggested.

Did you notice these flaws in Jack’s story?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

