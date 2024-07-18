Coronation Street: ‘Annoying’ Betsy needs to leave the Street, fans beg

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 17), Betsy continued to blackmail Carla as she continued to take liberties at work.

She then caused chaos for both Carla and Lisa as they rushed to find her after hearing that she was stuck in a rough part of town.

Corrie fans haven’t really warmed to the latest teen to set foot on the cobbles though and are now calling for her exit.

Betsy loves to blackmail (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Blackmailing Betsy

Yesterday on the Street, Betsy continued to blackmail Carla over the ‘hit and run’ of yob, Travis. She took early lunch breaks and skipped work to buy a new phone.

Carla had enough of Betsy’s behaviour and visited Lisa at the police station to tell her about Betsy’s threats. However, Lisa soon received a phone call from Betsy to explain that she was in a rough part of town.

After blackmailing Joel in his car, Betsy had been kicked out of the vehicle. She had no idea where she was and needed help.

Carla then joined Lisa in bringing Betsy home, before inviting Betsy into her flat. Betsy then admitted that the blackmailing had gone too far.

If Betsy promised to put things right with her worried mum, then Carla would consider letting her keep her job at the factory.

After this interaction, Betsy then caught Beth entering the factory and rumbled her making counterfeit t-shirts… Her schemes were far from over.

Fans haven’t warmed to the newcomer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers call for Betsy Swain soap axe

As Betsy continues to scheme, fans have taken to social media to share their frustration over newcomer Betsy.

They’re not liking her attitude and blackmailing attempts, calling for her to leave the Street so soon after her arrival.

One fan commented: “Get her Joel. Take this awful girl out.”

Another fan complained: “Don’t like Betsy, she is too much like Gemma. Just what Corrie needed, another gobby teenager.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

A third person added: “Carla needs to accidentally run Betsy over.”

A fourth Corrie viewer typed: “If they want a storyline for Swain they could kill Betsy off.”

And, finally, a fifth person finished: “WHY do soaps keep bringing in new, annoying brats ? Corrie is the latest with the awful Betsy.”

Betsy wants in on the action (Credit: ITV)

Betsy’s schemes continue

There’s no stopping Betsy, as whilst she’s ended her blackmailing of Carla, she’s still causing disruption to the factory owner’s life.

Rumbling Beth’s schemes, Betsy wants in on the action and teams up with her to make a profit out of the counterfeit t-shirts. But, will Carla find out what they’re up to? And, will this be her final straw?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!