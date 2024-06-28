Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Steve McDonald’s heart break afresh when he learned that wife Tracy would not be returning from Spain for his birthday.

Earlier this year, Steve and Tracy’s marriage collapsed following her affair with footballer Tommy Orpington. Steve tried to make their marriage work in spite of Tracy’s betrayal, but she was determined to find out if the grass was indeed greener on the other side, with Tommy, in Spain.

Tracy told Steve that their marriage was over earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Why did Tracy leave Steve – and Coronation Street?

Tracy left Weatherfield – and Steve – for Spain in April. Steve remained behind, quietly devastated, and claiming that he had been the one to end the marriage.

Steve had been hoping for a reunion with Tracy during her planned return to Weatherfield. However, he was left bereft after discovering that he had cancelled her return visit and planned to stay in Spain instead.

Will Tracy ever return to Coronation Street?

Tracy left Steve rejected and dejected as she sought a better life in Spain (Credit: ITV)

There is currently no news as t0 whether Tracy will ever return to Coronation Street. While the character is a Corrie legend and the door has been left open for her return, ITV have yet to confirm whether Tracy’s exit is a permanent one.

Actress Kate Ford – who plays Tracy – also has not confirmed whether she plans to return to the soap in future, leaving viewers hanging just as much as poor Steve.

Steve flirted with Cassie at a speed dating event (Credit: ITV)

In the meantime, Steve is free to seek romance elsewhere. The soap has hinted that he may find love with Cassie – with whom he shares a vicious type of chemistry which could pay off in future episodes.

Will Tracy return to find Steve in the arms of another woman?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

