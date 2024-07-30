Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that an unlikely newcomer could be the one to expose groomer and would-be-killer Joel Deering – and it’s none other than, uh, baby Maeve.

Joel’s daughter from a previous marriage, little Maeve paid a visit to the Cobbles last night (Monday, July 29). Dee-Dee was smitten to see her man with his infant daughter. However, she remained unaware of his double-life – having Lauren hidden away in his flat, pregnant with Maeve’s half-sibling to be.

And Joel struggled to balance his two lives as he brought baby Maeve with him on his trip to see Lauren.

Many wondered whether this might be the key to Joel’s downfall.

Joel introduced Dee-Dee to his daughter, Maeve (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan suggests baby Maeve to expose Joel and Lauren’s connection

Writing on X as the episode aired, one fan wondered whether Joel might be headed for trouble by letting Lauren and Maeve mingle. After all, what might happen if Lauren’s name were to slip out of Maeve’s mouth?

“Can Joel’s daughter talk? It’s not smart to keep saying Lauren’s name around her. Easily explained until the [swear] hits the fan,” wrote one viewer.

Has Joel made a terrible mistake?

Joel continues juggling his double life (Credit: ITV)

What does Joel have planned for Lauren?

Meanwhile, others were confused as to what Joel’s plan actually is – and how he planned to keep Dee-Dee in the dark.

“Joel is going to keep paying Lauren and her baby and hope Dee-Dee never finds out somehow?” wrote one confused fan.

#Corrie Joel is going to keep paying Lauren and her baby and hope DeeDee never finds out somehow?? — Oli from Reading (@OliReading) July 29, 2024

“Can’t wait for all this to blow up in Joel’s face, the only downside is Dee-Dee’s dreams going up in smoke,” another fan remarked.

Can’t wait for all this to blow up in Joel’s face, the only downside is Dee Dee’s dreams going up in smoke #Corrie — JillyGee (@GrocottJanice) July 29, 2024

“Dee-Dee hasn’t worked out yet that Joel has far too many ’emergencies’,” bemoaned a third.

Dee Dee hasn’t worked out yet that Joel has far too many ’emergencies’ #Corrie — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) July 29, 2024

How much longer can Joel keep his web of lies going for?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

