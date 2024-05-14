Coronation Street: Bernie’s secret son is revealed and fans slam ‘insensitive’ storyline

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, May 13), Bernie opened up to Dev about the huge secret she had been keeping – she actually had another son.

After giving her son up for adoption when he was young, Bernie then went on a quest to track him down.

Corrie fans have now shared their disgust over the storyline though as it coincides with Paul’s MND plot.

Bernie went on a quest (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bernie tried to find her son

Yesterday evening, Bernie pretended to go to the shops but Gemma realised that she was lying about her whereabouts.

Dev then confronted Bernie and got the truth out of her. Bernie admitted that she had another son called Zodiac but gave him up for adoption.

He was adopted by the Green family who changed his name to Christopher. She really wanted to find him as Denny’s return had brought everything back up for her.

She then went out and knocked on the doors of everyone in Manchester with the same name as her son.

At one house, she pretended to be a cleaner applying for a job but Kit Green soon realised that she wasn’t who she said she was.

Bernie then suggested that she was his mum but Kit said that he wasn’t adopted. However, Corrie have now confirmed that Kit is actually Bernie’s secret son.

Bernie is tracking down one son when the other is dying (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam soap for ‘bad taste’ in Bernie storyline

Corrie fans have taken to social media to blast the soap for bringing in Bernie’s secret son storyline when Paul is currently dying from MND. They think that the storyline is ‘insensitive’ and is of ‘bad taste,’ with it looking like Bernie wants to replace one son with the other.

One fan complained: “It’s in very bad taste, Bernie conveniently replacing one son with another. The writers have turned the whole programme into a pantomime script. Crazy characters & unbelievable stories.”

It's in very bad taste, Bernie conveniently replacing one son with another. The writers have turned the whole programme into a pantomime script. Crazy characters & unbelievable stories. #Corrie — Carolyn Wheel (@carolynmwheel) May 13, 2024

#Corrie A bit insensitive, Bernie looking up the child she gave up now when Paul is terminally ill

It's like she's got one on the substitutes bench… — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) May 13, 2024

#corrie I guess they've got to replace Paul at some stage but this is plain insensitive! — Tavern Hoyden (@TavernHoyden) May 13, 2024

Another person said: “A bit insensitive, Bernie looking up the child she gave up now when Paul is terminally ill. It’s like she’s got one on the substitutes bench.”

A third fan added: “I guess they’ve got to replace Paul at some stage but this is plain insensitive!”

Kit arrests Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Can Bernie make things right with her son?

Later this week, Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kit – a detective – arrests a drunk Bernie and takes her to the station.

He then questions her in a bid to get to know more about her whilst withholding the fact that he’s her son from her. But, will Bernie find out the truth? And, can she redeem herself with Kit?

