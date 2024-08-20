Fans of Coronation Street have praised last night’s episode of the soap opera as one of the most satisfying in the soap’s history as Joel Deering was finally exposed. This came as a suspicious Dee-Dee finally cottoned on to what Joel had been doing – and confronted Lauren.

As Lauren revealed all during emotional scenes in the hospital, Dee-Dee realised the extent of her fiancee’s evil. And, as Lauren realised that Joel had been reponsible for her going into early labour, the pair headed to the police station to expose Joel’s secrets.

Lauren broke down and admitted what Joel had done to her (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Here they teamed up with a dogged DS Swain, who was eager to bring the sleazy lawyer down. Unfortunately, Joel – who had overheard everything from outside of the hotel room – was one step ahead of the three, and turned Lauren in, claiming that she had attempted to terminate her child.

Dee-Dee got Lauren to admit the truth about Joel (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans brand Joel Deering’s downfall as ‘immense’

Joel’s scheming didn’t stop fans from finding satisfaction in the start of his downfall. Many took to social media as the scenes aired, declaring the episode to be one of the soap’s best.

“What an absolutely immense episode of #Corrie. DeeDee is the best character for ages, and carried the episode as always with her spectacular fashion sense (that dress ) and those wardrobe flashbacks. Loving DC Swain as well,” wrote one user on X.

“I did not expect that episode of @itvcorrie tonight. Best episode in a while. The acting was brilliant from @ChanniqueSB @VixMyers @CaitFitton and @CalumLill,” said another, tagging in the soap and the actors who play Dee-Dee, Joel, Lauren and DS Swain.

“The best episode for a long time great presence from all Actors involved,” said a third.

“One of the BEST episodes ever From start to Finish can’t wait to see what happens next and the downfall of Joel,” another agreed.

Is this the beginning of the end for Joel?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

