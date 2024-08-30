Coronation Street: As Beth leaves the cobbles, Lisa George reveals what’s next for her career

Coronation Street: Beth left the cobbles
Corrie viewers will know that recently Beth got sacked from her job at the factory. Carla found out that she was using the factory’s machines to flog counterfeit t-shirts and was livid.
Kit rumbled this and put an end to Beth’s schemes with Sid. But, Kit secretly got in on the scheme himself and took Beth’s share of the profits.
When Beth found out and filmed Kit and Sid’s exchange, Kit then told her that she must leave the Street. Otherwise, he’d report Craig to the police for helping Faye cover up accidental murder.
Beth had a big decision to make when Kirk used Peanut’s help to propose to her. Knowing that she must protect her Craigy, she rejected Kirk’s marriage proposal. She then explained that she was off to work at the Norfolk factory.
Tonight, Beth said one final goodbye to her loved ones before jumping in a taxi and leaving the Street for good.
