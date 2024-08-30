Coronation Street: As Beth leaves the cobbles, Lisa George reveals what’s next for her career

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, August 30th), Beth Tinker’s decision to leave the cobbles was final as she said one final goodbye to her loved ones before setting off for Norfolk. Leaving the Street after 13 years, Beth left Kirky, Craigy and Peanut all behind in response to Kit Green’s threats.

Now, after tonight’s emotional exit, actress Lisa George has revealed what’s next for her away from the Street.

Beth rejected Kirk’s proposal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Beth left the cobbles

Corrie viewers will know that recently Beth got sacked from her job at the factory. Carla found out that she was using the factory’s machines to flog counterfeit t-shirts and was livid.

Kit rumbled this and put an end to Beth’s schemes with Sid. But, Kit secretly got in on the scheme himself and took Beth’s share of the profits.

When Beth found out and filmed Kit and Sid’s exchange, Kit then told her that she must leave the Street. Otherwise, he’d report Craig to the police for helping Faye cover up accidental murder.

Beth had a big decision to make when Kirk used Peanut’s help to propose to her. Knowing that she must protect her Craigy, she rejected Kirk’s marriage proposal. She then explained that she was off to work at the Norfolk factory.

Tonight, Beth said one final goodbye to her loved ones before jumping in a taxi and leaving the Street for good.

Lisa’s already bagged herself a new role (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street star Lisa George reveals next career move after soap exit Now that she’s exited the cobbles after 13 years, actress Lisa George is looking forward to trying out new roles and taking on new opportunities. Speaking about what’s to come next in her career, Lisa shared: “I am doing panto, Cinderella at the Wyvern Theatre in Swindon which I am really looking forward to. Music is a big part of my life so I have been talking to a few musicians as I have missed singing and I have always said I would love to do period dramas, I am just waiting to see where the future takes me.”

Lisa is set to star as Fairy Godmother in this year’s Christmas Panto – Cinderella – over at the Wyvern Theatre between Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Sunday, January 5, 2025.