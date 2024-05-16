Coronation Street: Bethany needs to leave Weatherfield, fans beg

Recently in Coronation Street, Bethany got an unwanted surprise when she saw that her groomer Nathan was back on the Street.

This week, Bethany started interfering with Nathan’s girlfriend, questioning her whilst believing that Nathan had something to do with Lauren’s disappearance.

Coronation Street fans have now called for Bethany to be axed following these scenes.

Bethany believes that Nathan and Lauren are connected (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany is suspicious of Nathan

Since spotting Nathan at the police reconstruction, Bethany’s adamant that he had something to do with Lauren’s disappearance.

Getting some information out of Craig, Bethany found out that Nathan had an alibi. He was with his girlfriend at the time.

However, Bethany then feared that his girlfriend was being groomed, visiting her at the nail bar which she worked at.

Desperate to get to the truth, Bethany also snuck into Dee-Dee’s office and went through Lauren’s file. She then thought that Lauren’s phone messages were written by Nathan as she recognised the style of typing.

With Nathan being attacked last night (Wednesday, May 15), Bethany’s now focused on finding out who attacked him. She’s unable to think about anything else but Nathan…

Fans have had enough of Bethany playing detective (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call for Bethany Platt departure

With Bethany’s scenes focusing on her investigating Lauren’s disappearance and being focused on Nathan, fans have had enough of her.

They’ve now taken to the social media platform, X, to share their hopes for the character to leave the soap.

One fan shared: “Keep going Bethany and don’t come back.”

Keep going Bethany and don't come back #Corrie — JB (@1Jennyb) May 15, 2024

Please get rid of bethany #corrie — mark gregson (@cannylad23) May 15, 2024

Reckon Bethany needs another break from the street……a long break.#Corrie — Dee (@Deew04) May 15, 2024

Another Coronation Street viewer added: “Please get rid of Bethany.”

A third person finished: “Reckon Bethany needs another break from the Street… a long break.”

Bethany really thinks Nathan is responsible (Credit: ITV)

Will Bethany get to the truth?

Bethany’s world is revolving around bringing Nathan down and getting him out of her life once more.

But, is Nathan really behind Lauren’s disappearance? Will Bethany find the evidence she needs? Or, is she on the wrong track?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

