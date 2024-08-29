Fans of Coronation Street have blasted the ITV soap as they set up an exit plot for long-time fan-favourite, Beth Tinker. The seamstress has been appearing on the cobbles since 5 August 2011. But she recently ran into trouble after officer Kit started blackmailing her.

Beth previously worked on flogging knock-off T-shirts with her business partner, Sid, before she learned that Kit was involved. Later, Kit threatened to ruin Craig’s career if she didn’t back off.

Furious fans have blasted the show writers for Beth’s upcoming exit, claiming she deserves a better story.

Coronation Street: Why is Kit targeting Beth?

Beth spent time secretly making knock-off shirts at Carla’s factory. Her partner-in-crime Sid took them to the precinct to flog for a profit.

Their proposition was going well until Beth was rumbled by DS Swain’s daughter, Betsy, who joined the Underworld team for some work experience. Betsy and Izzy then joined Beth in her schemes but ended up getting caught by Carla.

Beth was later fired from her job but discovered Sid was still selling their stock without giving her any money.

Beth headed down, but discovered Kit there talking to Sid and getting in on their project.

Once Kit knew Beth was aware of his arrangement, he panicked in case she told the police. He decided to threaten her and paid her off to leave Weatherfield.

To give her further warning, Kit said he would ruin Craig’s career if she did not go. Craig had only just forgiven Beth after he was distancing himself due to her criminal activity.

Faced with a decision, Kirk proposed to Beth on Wednesday’s (28 August) episode but Beth rejected him and explained that she was taking up a job at the Norfolk factory.

She didn’t want Kirk to follow her, instead deciding to move away from Weatherfield the next day as she shared leaving drinks with some of the factory lot.

Kit threatened Beth after he got involved in her knock-off business

Fans are furious

Regardless of her decision, fans are annoyed at Beth’s exit line and claim she deserves much more.

One X user claimed: “It can’t be the end of Beth and Kirk,” with several crying and broken heart emojis. Another added: “I can’t believe this is the end for our Beth and Kirky.”

A third noted: “I’ve never been a big fan of Beth, but this exit doesn’t sit right with me.”

A fourth exasperated fan penned: “The fact Beth’s exit was so well written and now they’re just shoving her off within the space of an episode.”

A final person finished: “This Beth exit feels SO rushed…it’s awful.”

