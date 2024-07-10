Coronation Street: Betsy has been hiding Lauren away from Joel, a new fan theory predicts

Coronation Street newcomer Betsy Swain could be involved in Lauren Bolton’s disappearance, a new fan theory has predicted. Lauren has dramatically returned to the cobbles after going missing in February.

She was thought to have been killed by Joel, but it’s been revealed she’s alive. Lauren fled Weatherfield after Joel attacked her, but it’s not yet known where she’s been staying.

Could Betsy have been helping Lauren hide from Joel?

Lauren made a shock return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren returns

In Monday’s episode (8 July) of Coronation Street, Lauren made a shock return as she arrived at the hospital to visit Roy. She was thought to be dead after Joel attacked her.

Joel managed to track Lauren down at the hospital and he then pulled her into an unoccupied room. The pair came to blows and it was revealed that Joel had been abusing and grooming Lauren prior to her disappearance.

In the hospital, Joel attempted to attack Lauren again but he stopped when she revealed his is pregnant with his baby. Lauren then managed to flee the hospital, with Joel following closely behind her.

Will Joel track Lauren down once more?

Betsy is the daughter of DS Swain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans think Betsy is helping Lauren

Coronation Street fans have been sharing their theories about Lauren’s disappearance on social media following her shock return.

Many were quick to wonder where she’d been staying over the past few months. With her dad in prison and her mum living down in Devon, it seems unlikely that Lauren would have been with her parents.

One theory is that a Corrie newcomer Betsy Swain has been secretly helping Lauren. Betsy, who is DS Swain‘s daughter, has been taunting Joel since she arrived in Weatherfield and is blackmailing him.

“Betsy (police woman’s daughter) is hiding Lauren. It’s her who told Lauren that Roy was in hospital, that’s why Betsy knows what Joel is like and is blackmailing him,” a fan wrote on social media.

Many fans are convinced Betsy will be the one to bring Joel down, especially as she has several text messages from him as evidence. But, could this be true?

