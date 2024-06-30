Coronation Street to bring back Martin Platt for Gail exit, new reports suggest

A new Coronation Street report has revealed Martin Platt could be on his way back for Gail Rodwell’s exit from the soap later this year.

It was revealed earlier this month that Helen Worth would be saying goodbye to the character she has played for 50 years.

Fans were quick to speculate on how Gail would be written out of the soap. Some suggested she may be killed off at the hands of Joel.

However, now it has been suggested that she will get a happy ending – thanks to ex-husband Martin.

Will it be a happy ending for Gail at last? (Credit: ITV/shutterstock)

Martin Platt to return to Coronation Street for Gail exit

According to The Sun Gail will not face more trauma after years of things going very wrong for the soap stalwart.

“A number of options were considered for Gail’s departure from the cobbles but bosses knew the moment needed to truly celebrate one of Corrie’s most iconic characters as well as honour Helen’s astonishing run on the soap,” a source told the publication.

“It just didn’t sit right to kill her off or have Gail suffer more tragedy after, let’s face it, a pretty traumatic life.

“Martin was always considered the one that got away and bosses are thrilled they’ve been able to tempt Sean back to wave Gail goodbye.”

They added: “The plotline has many nuances, twists and turns but script writers all want this to feel like a gorgeous end of Gail’s story, with her finally finding her happy ending.”

Martin came back to Weatherfield to see David in 2018 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict Martin return

Gail and Martin were together for 10 years and had son, David. Gail’s daughter Sarah-Louise also shared the Platt surname, despite being Brian Tilsley’s daughter.

Martin and Gail split up in 2000 after he had an affair with nurse, Rebecca. Martin then left the soap in 2005. Actor Sean Wilson retrained as a chef, starting an award winning cheese company.

He returned briefly in 2018 before emigrating to New Zealand.

In fact, fans had already predicted a Martin return for Gail and one even asked Sean Wilson, who played Martin, to return.

Taking to X, one fan sent a message to Sean Wilson, who played Martin, to say: “Hope all is good with you Sean… maybe Martin could return to the carwash and Gail leaves with him at Christmas?”

@SeanWilsonChef Hope all is good with you Sean… maybe Martin could return to the carwash and Gail leaves with him at Christmas? — Brian Altman (@MrBsTweet) June 5, 2024

Another X user agreed and wrote: one fan wrote: “I hope Martin Platt briefly returns to the street and carries Gail off in a fine romance. They could each clip David round the earhole as the walk off into the sunset. Is that too much to ask for?”

I hope Martin Platt briefly returns to the street and carries Gail off in a fine romance.

They could each clip David round the earhole as the walk off into the sunset.

Is that too much to ask for? @SeanWilsonChef — Stephen (Etienne) McDonnell (@smcdonn4499) June 7, 2024

Martin and Gail’s wedding made tongues wag in the street, thanks to the age difference between them (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fan theory

Over on Reddit, a number of fans also shared their ideas. However, they want Martin to make a more permanent return, with one writing: “With Gail leaving, and Audrey probably not too far behind imo, what will happen to the Platts?

“I’m not worrying about them dying out, they’ve got loads of kids, I’m talking about their dynamic.

“I fear that they will feel too separated from each other. They need a core figure unifying them.

“Maybe they could bring Martin and his new family in? He was a parental figure to all three Platt kids, so they could have an older central figure there?”

Could a return for Martin be on the cards?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

