Coronation Street star Cait Fitton reveals fan reaction hopes after Lauren surprise comeback

During tonight’s (Monday, July 8) episode of Corrie, Cait Fitton character – Lauren – made a surprise return to the cobbles as she was seen saying ‘sorry’ to Roy as she visited him in hospital following his heart attack.

Actress Cait Fitton has now shared her fan reaction hopes. She’s said that people will probably not like her at first…

Coronation Street: Lauren return

Back in May, in a special week of episodes, it was revealed that Joel was responsible to Lauren’s disappearance and presumed murder.

However, Joel has managed to fool everyone and it is actually Nathan who has been charged with the crime.

Previously, Roy also spent some time behind bars for the crime before eventually getting released.

This evening was an eventful one for Roy. First he was confronted by a gang of yobs and then he suffered a heart attack.

Roy was rushed to hospital where he received a visit from Lauren, who told him she was ‘so sorry.’

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton speaks out

Actress Cait Fitton spoke to Entertainment Daily! and other media during a recent interview, where she spoke about how she hopes the viewers will respond to her Coronation Street return.

“People will probably not like her at first because of what’s happened with Roy, which I understand because Roy’s a lovely character and people really adore him. But, I hope when they know why she’s been away, they will see that vulnerability and they will understand,” she said.

She added: “I hope this storyline that we’re doing makes people go ‘she’s not a madam, she a lost, little girl. She’s a girl that’s on the wrong side of the tracks.”

