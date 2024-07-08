Coronation Street star Cait Fitton reveals the extreme lengths she went to to keep Lauren return a secret

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 8), Lauren made a surprise return back to the cobbles after being presumed dead.

With Roy having a heart attack and being rushed to hospital, Lauren then turned up to visit him.

Actress Cait Fitton has now shared exactly how she kept her big soap return a secret whilst filming.

Lauren’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren’s return

Viewers of Corrie will know that Joel had been grooming Lauren and had been the one to attack her.

Roy was wrongly accused of murdering Lauren and had spent some time in prison before eventually getting released.

With the police believing that Lauren was dead, Joel continued to keep his connection to the missing woman a secret from Dee-Dee and the rest of the Street.

However, this evening, Roy was confronted by a gang of yobs and, shortly after this encounter, he then suffered a heart attack.

Afterwards, he was taken to hospital where he was visited by a mystery person. This person turned out to be Lauren who took her coat hood down and told Roy how sorry she was during the visit.

Cait spent many hours in a car boot (Credit: BBC)

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton shares details of Lauren return secret

With Cait Fitton actually returning to filming back in April, she’s managed to keep Lauren’s return a secret for quite some time.

In fact, she even had an usual way of transporting herself into work. This meant that she would remain unnoticed by fans.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media during a recent interview, Cait shared: “I had to sneak into the building, sneak out of the building, and I was getting lifts by Cal (Calum Lill) but then I was having to get in the boot to make sure I wasn’t been seen.

“Then people would be at the front getting selfies and I would be in the boot… It was a bit chaotic. It was a massive game of Twister in that boot.”

She also detailed how she had to cover herself up in a big, black coat and sunglasses when filming on location. Fortunately she wasn’t seen, making her big reveal even more surprising!

