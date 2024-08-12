Corrie star Calum Lil will star in a Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in Bournemouth later this year as his soap character’s comeuppance looms.

The actor is set to leave his role as villain Joel Deering in the coming months, reports claim.

In Coronation Street, Joel was recently unmasked to viewers as the person responsible for Lauren Bolton’s disappearance. But, residents of the Street are still being kept in the dark.

However, he’ll soon be brought to justice.

Joel will soon be caught out (Credit: ITV)

Joel Deering to reportedly exit Corrie in explosive scenes

According to The Sun, Joel will exit the soap in explosive scenes in the coming months. This comes as fiancée Dee-Dee starts to question some of his lies.

A source told The Sun, “Calum has made a huge impact as Joel over the last year but he always knew it would be for a fixed term.

“He’s been great playing Joel but all good soap villains must get their comeuppance and Joel’s is coming very soon.

“He’s already landed his first job after the show and so he’ll be finished in time to start rehearsals for that.”

Calum previously described a potential exit as ‘bittersweet,’ but said working on the soap has been ‘incredible.’

Dee-Dee will become suspicious of her fiancée (Credit: ITV)

Corrie actor Calum Lill to star as Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk

From one baddie to another, Calum’s next role will see him play Fleshcreep in a Jack and the Beanstalk panto in Bournemouth.

The production is due to run from Saturday, 7 December 2024 to Sunday, 5 January 2025 at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre.

With Calum looking to have left the cobbles by the time Christmas comes… could Joel’s comeuppance be linked to October’s Super Soap Week? Just when will Joel exit the Street? And, how will his final scenes play out?

