Coronation Street: Cassie and Ken will get together, fans predict

Yesterday over on Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 14), Cassie continued to bicker with Steve and decided to quit her job as Ken’s carer.

However, she soon had second thoughts after overhearing his phone call. He’d won £50k on his premium bonds.

Corrie fans now reckon that Cassie and Ken might end up getting together after last night’s news!

Ken won £50k (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ken’s cash win

After a misunderstanding with Steve, Cassie was feeling bitter last night over a comment he made towards her. Steve said that he’d ‘swipe left’ if her profile had come up on a dating app.

Bickering with Steve over the use of his favourite mug, Cassie soon got her revenge by smashing it on the floor.

She then went off to tell Steve that she’d be quitting her job as Ken’s carer because of their constant rowing.

Returning back to the house to tell Ken the truth, Cassie stopped herself after hearing Ken on the phone revealing that he’d won £50k on his premium bonds.

Cassie then backtracked on her decision and decided to stay on caring for Ken…

Does Cassie have an ulterior motive for helping Ken? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict ‘romance’ for Cassie and Ken

Corrie fans have now predicted that Cassie may act on an ulterior motive for continuing with her caring role.

Now that she knows that Ken has money, she might look to cash in on it by getting romantically involved with Ken.

One fan said: “Thought Cassie was boringly becoming a model citizen, caring for Ken but… She was about to resign when she overhears Ken on the phone saying he’s won £50k on the Premium Bonds. It looks like she is plotting something to get her hands on his money. Excellent twist!!”

A second viewer shared: “Ken, in his prime, would hit on Cassie. No doubt. Probably would give it a go now. Charmer.”

A third person added: “How does Cassie think she’s going to get her hands on Ken’s money? Does she think she’s going to be the next Mrs Barlow?”

Another person suggested: “Oh Cassie will be all over Ken now she’s heard all that.”

A fifth person contributed: “Is Ken going to become Cassie’s sugar daddy?”

Finally, another person finished: “Oh cue Cassie doing [bleep] knows what to get her hands on Ken’s 50k.”

But, will Cassie try to get with Ken? Does she have his sack (of cash) on her mind?

