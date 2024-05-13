Coronation Street casts former Hollyoaks star Jacob Roberts as Bernie Winter’s son Kit

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, May 13), saw Bernie tell Dev that she had a secret son called Zodiac who was adopted with the new name of Christopher Green.

She then went on a quest to find her son, entering the house of Kit who claimed that he wasn’t the person she was looking for.

However, Corrie have confirmed that this is actually Bernie’s son after casting former Hollyoaks star Jacob Roberts in the role.

Jacob has joined the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jacob Roberts from Coronation Street?

Jacob Roberts is an English actor who is 33 years old.

He’s best known for appearing in Hollyoaks, also being seen in the TV mini series titled The Plot Against America.

He’s also had a role in the short production Lead Belly, where he played a young man.

Now, he has joined the cast of Corrie as Christopher ‘Kit’ Green – and his first scenes have aired tonight.

Kit is Bernie’s long-lost son (Credit: ITV)

Who is Kit in Coronation Street?

Tonight, Gemma wondered why Bernie was up so early as she shared her suspicions over Bernie’s behaviour with Dev.

Dev then confronted Bernie, not believing that she’d been to the shop. Bernie then revealed that she had a secret son after the twins but put him into care.

She then found out that he was adopted and had his name changed to Christopher Green. With this, Bernie set out to find her long-lost son.

Arriving at one house, she met a Christopher Green and pretended to be a cleaner. However, he soon realised that she hadn’t come from the agency, with Bernie revealing that she could be his mum.

Christopher told her that he wasn’t adopted though and sent Bernie on her way back home. Corrie has revealed though that Kit is actually Bernie’s son.

Kit’s a detective (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Kit Green on the cobbles

This week, viewers will find out that Kit is a detective brought in by DS Swain to work on the Lauren Bolton case.

On Wednesday night (May 15), Kit arrests a drunk Bernie and uses his job to research more into his mum without telling her who he really is.

Jacob Roberts shared: “It’s absolutely amazing to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. When I walked on set for the first time it felt a bit overwhelming because the attention to detail is just incredible, it actually makes you feel that you are on a real street.

“My mum and dad are really chuffed too which is lovely. My mum has always watched Coronation Street, I’ve always kept up to date with it too, so it just feels surreal to be here. Meeting all of the cast and crew was great, I really do feel at home here.

"I'm looking forward to everyone meeting Kit but I do think he is going to be a very misunderstood character at first. He's been really hurt throughout his life and although he has a good heart, he has some deep rooted resentment with his biological mum, Bernie, which will be really interesting to play out."

Jacob Roberts in Hollyoaks

Soap fans may already recognise Jacob Roberts for playing the role of Damon Kinsella in Hollyoaks between 2017-2023.

In the Channel 4 soap, Damon went through a lot of things including a gambling addiction, Summer Ranger’s reign of terror, his partner Liberty’s cheating and a heist attempt.

In 2023, the character decided to move to New York and left the soap for a fresh start.

Do you remember Jacob Roberts as Damon Kinsella in Hollyoaks? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Kit Green on the cobbles?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

