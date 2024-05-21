Coronation Street confirms five-night schedule as Lauren’s fate is revealed in gripping new promo

The ITV soap Coronation Street has announced that it will air for five nights next week (27th-31st May) as Lauren Bolton’s fate is finally revealed.

Lauren’s killer will be exposed to viewers as they finally get some answers as to what happened to the teenager.

Corrie has now released an exciting promo video to tease what’s to come for this big week on the cobbles.

Lauren’s killer will be unmasked (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street releases new promo ahead of schedule change

In a new Corrie promo, the soap confirms that Lauren’s fate will finally be revealed across five nights next week.

The first four episodes will relive the same day but through the lenses of different characters.

During these episodes, Nathan and Bobby will both be arrested. Meanwhile, Roy is held at knifepoint by Griff in his prison cell.

Adding to this, Sarah tries to plant evidence on Nathan whilst hoping that he’s Lauren’s real killer.

The last episode of the week sees a new day play out, with viewers now knowing who killed Lauren!

Viewers finally get answers (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s killer revealed

In the promo, the likes of Carla, DS Swain, Dee-Dee, Griff, and Roy all appear as the mystery around Lauren’s disappearance continues.

Flashbacks of Lauren are then shown, with the Weatherfield teen begging for help as a hand covers her mouth.

Roy’s life is also on the line as Griff sets out to ‘put him out of his misery,’ with Nina crying on the phone whilst speaking to Roy…

Speaking about this huge week for Corrie, Executive Producer Iain MacLeod revealed: “This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling. It’s modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama.

“The murder mystery around Lauren has had us all on the edge of our seats and the race against time across this week to solve it before Roy gets seriously hurt is so engrossing and cleverly plotted. It is also the launchpad for a massive new chapter in that narrative – so you really won’t want to miss it, if you want to carry on trying to piece together this thrilling puzzle!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

