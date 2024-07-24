Coronation Street confirms Martin Platt return ahead of Helen Worth’s soap exit

Coronation Street has confirmed Martin Platt will be returning to Weatherfield later this year. Actor Sean Wilson will be reprising his role in the ITV soap after six years away.

Martin will appear on-screen in October and his return will coincide with the exit of Gail Platt, portrayed by Helen Worth.

Here’s everything you need to know about Martin Platt’s return to Coronation Street.

Martin Platt is returning to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Martin Platt return confirmed

Martin Platt is heading back to Coronation Street, six years after he last appeared in Weatherfield. Actor Sean Wilson began filming on Wednesday, July 24 and his scenes are set to begin airing in October, as part of Helen Worth’s exit storyline.

Sean portrayed Martin for 20 years, from 1985 until 2005. Speaking about his return, Sean said: “It was great to be invited back to Coro St again, to contribute to Helen’s exit story. We’ll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline.”

He added: “Playing Martin has been a joy since day one and in a way, I’ll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family. It’s just like slipping on an old and comfortable jumper from the back of the wardrobe… I’m looking forward to reuniting with my TV family.”

So, what has brought Martin back to Corrie and how will David and Gail react to his return?

Gail’s leaving later this year (Credit: ITV)

Why is Martin back?

It’s been confirmed that Martin’s return will coincide with Gail’s exit from Coronation Street. Actress Helen Worth, who has played Gail for 50 years, announced earlier this year she is leaving her role on the ITV soap.

Martin is the second husband of Gail and the pair are parents to son, David. Martin last returned to Corrie for a short stint in March 2018, before emigrating to New Zealand with his family.

Gail is currently single following the death of her husband Michael in 2016.

What has brought Martin back to the UK and what part will he play in Gail’s departure from the street?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you excited for Martin’s return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!