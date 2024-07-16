Worried Coronation Street fans are concerned that Craig Tinker may be headed for trouble in his burgeoning friendship with newcomer Kit Green – who could be out for his job.

Last night’s episode of the soap saw Kit press Kirk for dirt on Craig. However, he came away empty-handed when Kirk informed him that Craig is an honest man and a good copper.

Craig should have kept quiet to Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig digs himself a hole

But, as Craig and Kit shared a few beers, Craig may have incriminated himself – revealing how he helped former girlfriend Faye cover up a deadly hit-and-run.

‘Let’s be honest, we all bend the rules sometimes,’ Craig told Kit.

This could give Kit the ammunition he needs against Craig – who had been questioning whether Kit himself flaunted the law in getting estranged sister Gemma off the hook for a shoplifting incident.

Craig then admitted that he shouldn’t have said anything – but it’s clear Kit can’t be trusted.

What will Kit do with this information?

Kit got Craig to dish the dirt (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear the worst for Craig

As these scenes aired, viewers took to X to share their dismay at Craig’s confession. And many feared that his honesty may have cost Craig his job.

‘Holy [swear] is Kit gonna report Craig for covering up Duggie Brown’s murder?’ asked one alarmed fan.

‘Shut up Craig, Kit will dob you in,’ said another.

‘Craig giving him all the info he needs to blackmail him,’ stressed a third.

‘Craig’s setting himself up for more blackmail,’ another concurred.

Will Kit use Craig’s confession to blackmail his rival… or worse?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

