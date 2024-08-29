Fans of Coronation Street have set their sights on the new it-couple of Weatherfield after they claim Dee-Dee and Adam would make the perfect pairing.

The legal colleagues have been working on a new case after Adam asked Dee-Dee to meet a new client with him in Wednesday’s (August 28) episode. The mastermind couple would certainly make a good match…

Dee-Dee recently split up with Joel after she learned the tragic truth of his grooming history with Lauren.

But now fans think she’s on to bigger and better things with Adam. And we have to say, we completely agree!

Dee Dee and Adam appear to be getting closer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happened with Dee-Dee and Joel

Joel has been at the centre of a huge storyline where he groomed Lauren Bolton before getting her pregnant. He hid the truth from Dee-Dee and, after Lauren’s return to the cobbles, tried to poison her to terminate her baby.

Lauren and her baby survived the ordeal, but she gave birth prematurely.

In recent episodes Dee-Dee caught Joel out in a couple of lies, and quickly became suspicious of his actions. She put the pieces together and realised what he had done.

When visiting Lauren in the hospital, Dee-Dee noticed Lauren was moving to Northern Ireland while Joel was due for a trip to Belfast. Later, she noticed Lauren’s necklace was a gift from Joel.

Dee-Dee confronted Lauren and she revealed the truth. Later, Joel was questioned by DS Swain. He has since been let go, but Dee-Dee is working to make sure he is locked up.

Adam asked Dee-Dee for legal advice (Credit: ITV)

Fans suspect a romance

Soap fans were delighted with Dee-Dee finally sussing out Joel and are now looking to fill Dee-Dee’s love life with someone new. That person just happens to be right under her nose.

Adam and Dee-Dee appear to be getting closer, and fans are all for it. One X user wrote: “Wanna see more of Dee-Dee and Adam in this Lauren and Joel stuff and the aftermath when he’s gone.”

A second added: “Dee-Dee and Adam will be the cliff-hanger snog after a few glasses of wine.”

A third penned: “Get Adam and Dee-Dee together,” while a fourth simply noted: “Go Dee-Dee!”

