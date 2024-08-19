In Coronation Street tonight (Monday August 19) Dee-Dee discovered the truth about Joel.

All the pieces of the puzzle came together for Dee-Dee as she finally realised what her fiancé has been up to.

Is this the end for evil Joel or will he talk his way out of it again?

Dee-Dee has been suspicious of Joel for a little while (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street tonight: Dee-Dee continued to search for answers

In recent episodes Dee-Dee has caught Joel out in a couple of lies, leading to her becoming suspicious of her fiancé.

In tonight’s episode, Dee-Dee managed to fit the pieces of the puzzle together and discovered exactly what he has been up to.

The episode started with her continuing to search jewellers online in order to discover what Joel has purchased. She stumbled across a necklace identical to one Lauren had, for the same price on Joel’s receipt.

Dee-Dee then went to visit Lauren and baby Frankie in hospital. Lauren was evasive and changed the subject, telling Dee-Dee they were moving to Northern Ireland.

Having previously explained a ticket to Belfast by saying he had a work trip there, Dee-Dee’s suspicions over Joel were raised once again.

Over lunch, Joel was rattled when Dee-Dee’s questions made him uncomfortable. He made his excuses to leave, but Dee-Dee followed him.

At the hospital she broke down in tears as she saw Joel with Lauren and the baby.

Lauren opened up to Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Lauren admitted the truth

During flashbacks, Dee-Dee was reminded of Roy saying: “The necklace that Lauren’s wearing, it was bought for her by her boyfriend. I drew it from memory. If we can trace where it came from and who bought it that would lead to the boyfriend.”

While lost in her thoughts, Joel appeared and he explained his presence there by saying he just popped in like she had earlier.

After Joel left, Dee-Dee questioned Lauren about Joel. Lauren denied everything at first, but when presented with the evidence, she broke down and admitted the truth.

Lauren explained: “He was nice to me at first, helped me out, lent me money. Then he said I could keep it. I thought he was kind, but… then we started… you know.”

Lauren admitted that Joel started to hurt her and she eventually run away because she was scared of him.

They were both unaware that Joel was standing outside the room listening in on the conversation.

Later, Dee-Dee wondered if Joel could have given Lauren something to make her go into labour early, so that she’d have to stick around and he could continue to control her. Would Joel be that evil?

Joel heard everything (Credit: ITV)

Joel had a plan

Having heard Dee-Dee encourage Lauren to go to the police, Joel got there first and, in a twist, he reported himself.

Speaking to Kit, Joel emotionally explained that he knows he was wrong and Lauren has been trying to bring him down ever since.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee and Lauren were chatting to DS Swain. Swain and Dee-Dee both agreed that Lauren was groomed by Joel.

An argument then ensued when Joel and Lauren saw each other.

Swain tried to arrest Joel, but Kit stepped in to say that actually he needed to talk to Lauren as Joel had alleged that she took illegal abortion tablets.

Will Lauren be believed?

We know that actor Calum Lill, who plays Joel, is leaving Coronation Street. So with that in mind, we’re hopeful that Joel’s downfall is in the offing.

Read more: Coronation Street: Alina to die and leave Tyrone to raise Dorin, a new fan theory predicts

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!