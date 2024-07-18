Coronation Street: DS Lisa Swain and Carla romance ‘sealed’ by fans as the pair track down Betsy: ‘Swain SO has the hots for her’

In yesterday’s latest fix of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 17), Carla paid DS Lisa Swain a visit at the police station to speak about Betsy’s attitude to work.

However, the pair then ended up teaming up to help find Betsy after Lisa received a call that she was in a dodgy area.

Corrie fans were loving last night’s scenes and are now more convinced than ever that Swarla is going to happen – and, they do have a point!

Carla and Lisa tracked Betsy down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Lisa track down Betsy

Over on the cobbles yesterday, Carla had enough of Betsy’s blackmailing and decided to pay a visit to Lisa at the police station.

As Carla explained that Betsy working at the factory wasn’t working and that she was threatening her, Lisa interrupted the conversation to take a phone call. It was Betsy, stuck in a rough part of town.

Carla then offered to accompany Lisa in finding Betsy, with the trio then returning back to the Street.

Lisa then had to rush off to work again but thanked Carla for helping her out. But, before she left, she made sure to brush Carla’s arm as she walked by.

After this, Carla then took Betsy into her flat. Betsy revealed that she’d gone too far with the blackmailing, as Carla said that could keep her job if she made things right with her mum.

Fans are hoping for an upcoming love story (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans believe Carla and Swain are ‘destined’ for romance

With Carla going the extra mile to help Lisa, and with Lisa giving Carla an affectionate touch on the arm, fans reckon that this has basically ‘confirmed’ that Swarla will happen.

One fan shared: “I’m sorry but there is NO WAY they are not putting Carla and Swain together… Swain SO has the hots for her… and the amount of scenes they are in together.”

Another fan added: “Swain touched Carla’s arm. Don’t think we didn’t see that.”

A third person contributed: “Aww Carla was proper being a mum to Betsy. And, Corrie are making out there is nothing going on between Carla and DS Swain.”

Will Swarla actually happen? (Credit: ITV)

Are Carla and Lisa a match?

Swarla fans seem certain that it’s only a matter of time before Carla and Lisa get together, especially after last night’s scenes!

However, Alison King recently appeared to ‘shut down’ these hopes by stating: “No I don’t think [Carla’s] ready for another relationship at all and she’s definitely not got her eye on anybody. I don’t think she’s thought twice about it. I think it’s the last thing on her mind.”

And, now Vicky Myers has said a similar line in a recent interview at the RadioTimes Soap Awards in which she emphaised Lisa and Carla having a ‘friendship.’ She also admitted that Swain ‘is not looking for love’ whilst she focuses on Lauren’s investigation.

But, is this just to throw fans off the scent? Could a slow burn love story be about to play out on screen once Weathefield’s crime rate dies down?

