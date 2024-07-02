Coronation Street star Emrhys Cooper shares own hope of future Rowan ‘redemption’ storyline

Viewers of Coronation Street will know that Emrhys Cooper is currently on screen playing the role of Rowan Cunliffe – an Institute representative.

He’s been roping Leanne into the Institute, with Toyah growing increasingly concerned for her sister.

Corrie star Emrhys Cooper has now shared his wishes on how the outcome of this storyline should go for Rowan.

Toyah isn’t a fan of Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rowan and the Institute

Fans of Corrie will have recently seen Leanne get pulled in further and further by Rowan, being told that she can now start to recruit new members to the Institute herself.

However, Toyah reckons that Rowan is scamming Leanne and taking advantage of her. She’s been quick to accuse Rowan and the Institute of all things under the sun, with Rowan suing Toyah for defamation.

Having someone spy on Toyah, Rowan managed to secure a photo of Nick and Toyah kissing.

He then used this information against her, pressuring her into signing an NDA. Toyah then signed the agreement so that the truth about her affair wouldn’t get out.

Emrhys hopes that Rowan can turn a corner (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Emrhys Cooper shares Rowan outcome wishes

In scenes to come, Rowan is set to entice Amy Barlow into the Institute after hearing about her inheritance fund.

However, despite Rowan’s schemes, actor Emrhys Cooper has shared his hopes for Rowan. He wishes for Rowan to eventually redeem himself, believing that there’s some good in him.

Emrhys shared: “I would love a redemption storyline for Rowan. It would be fun to just have an arc where we see some sort of growth. Whether that’s on the cards, I don’t know, but it would be fun.

“I’d like to think there’s a little good left in him and maybe he is brainwashed as well.”

