Coronation Street fans blast DS Swain as she fails to serve justice for Abi deep fakes: ‘Worst detective in Soapland’

Coronation Street is facing even more criticism following Kevin and Abi’s deep-fake drama. DS Swain has been crowned ‘Worst detective in Soapland’ and fans are frustrated.

Will Abi ever find justice or will DS Swain infuriate Coronation Street fans even more?

Abi wanted to bring Stefan down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Abi wanted justice over Stefan deep-fakes

Kevin and Abi have been through the wringer following a deep-fake video haunting his every waking moment. Discovering that Stefan Brent was attempting to do a positive magazine article on Corey, Abi realised that he must be to blame for the videos.

Corey is currently in prison after murdering Abi’s son Seb and rightfully so, and last night (Wednesday, June 19), Abi came face to face with Stefan…

Heading to the police station after reporting him, Abi wasn’t impressed to find out that DS Swain had let Stefan go after not having enough evidence to charge him.

Abi then took the matter into her own hands and confronted Stefan herself over the videos before being forced to leave his office once security was made involved.

DS Swain didn’t really help with Abi’s case (Credit: ITV)

DS disaster?

Abi and Kevin felt relieved after reporting Stefan to the police. However, DS Swain let Stefan go without checking his phone or electronic devices.

The reasoning? There was no cause or lack of evidence to keep Stefan in custody.

Of course, fans were quick to let out their frustrations about DS Swain and her lack of care in this deep-fake case.

One fan wrote on X: “That DS Swain has got to be the laziest & inept detective in Soapland. ”

Another person complained: “Bethany will crack the case for ya Abi. DS Swain – the worst detective in Soapland. Where’s Keeble when u need her?,” referring to an EastEnders detective.

A third viewer added: “DS Swain is a useless cop. She put Roy in prison with no evidence. He wasn’t involved and there was no body yet there is more evidence that Stefan is involved in Abi’s deep fakes and she lets him go… laughable policing in soaps yet again.”

Has DS Swain made a huge error in letting Stefan go?