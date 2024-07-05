Coronation Street: Helen Flanagan is returning to soap as Rosie Webster, fans predict after spotting clue on social media

Coronation Street fans are convinced Helen Flanagan could be planning to return to the ITV soap as Rosie Webster, after leaving the role in 2018.

The iconic soap character hasn’t been seen in Weatherfield since her exit, but she has been mentioned on a handful of occasions.

Could Rosie be set to return to Coronation Street? And what’s Helen Flanagan said about a potential return?

Helen went on a trip down memory lane (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan drops huge ‘hint’ she could return to Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans think Helen has dropped a huge clue that she’s set to reprise her role as Rosie Webster in the ITV soap.

On Wednesday, July 3, the actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her soap character. She posted a collection of photos of Rosie over the years, showing her many phases and looks.

“Some iconic Rosie moments @coronationstreet,” Helen, 33, captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Many fans flocked to comment, as well as some of her Corrie co-stars. Sally Dynevor, who plays Rosie’s mum Sally, wrote: “Love this.”

Jack P. Shepherd, known for playing David Platt, fuelled rumours of a return for Rosie. He commented: “She shall be back.”

Elsewhere, fans begged for Helen to return as Rosie. One person said: “Is this a sign you are coming back!!? You are my fave character!!” while a second wrote: “Bring back Rosie!!”

A third Coronation Street fan commented: “I hope Rosie and Sophie return at some point. Corrie needs a bit of fun again.”

What happened to Rosie Webster in Coronation Street?

Rosie, who is the eldest daughter of Sally and Kevin Webster, was last seen on Coronation Street in 2018.

She came back from America in 2017 and helped to put her former modelling agent Antoine Reese behind bars for using models as drug mules.

Rosie then left Weatherfield again after accepting a job offer in Japan on a television gameshow. She has been mentioned on the ITV soap on a number of occasions since her exit.

Rosie cropped up a lot when Hope Stape was flogging books about her murderous biological dad, John Stape. As a teenager, Rosie had an affair with John and was eventually kidnapped by him.

The former model was last mentioned on-screen back in April.

Fans are calling for a Rosie Webster return (Credit: ITV)

What has Helen said about returning to Corrie?

Helen has addressed the possibility of returning to Coronation Street in the past. She previously admitted she would ‘love’ to return to Weatherfield in the future.

Speaking to The Sun in 2023, the actress said: “I would honestly love, love, love to go back so much. But I’m just so busy with the children. I’ve got an eight year old, five year old and a two year old.

“And because me and their daddy have separated and he lives five hours away with his work, it is quite difficult with the balance.”

Helen has also speculated about Rosie’s return storyline. She told The Daily Star last year: “I would come back as a mum I think. I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting.”

However, she’s not convinced Rosie would be the best mum. Helen added: “I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

