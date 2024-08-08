Coronation Street fans are convinced Joel Deering’s reign of terror will come to an end because of an “unlikely” character.

Joel’s true colours have been revealed in the past few months. The once-nice guy groomed teenage Lauren Bolton, tried to kill her and gotten her pregnant. But that’s not all, as he then tried to do away with the baby too by inducing early labour.

Luckily, Lauren and the baby survived – but things could be set to get worse.

However, fans of the ITV soap think bad boy Mason Radcliffe will be the one to put an end to sicko Joel.

Mason has headed back to the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street bully Mason ‘to end’ Joel

Over in Coronation Street recently, Mason made his return after spending time in a young offenders’ institute.

Earlier this year, he made Liam Connor’s life hell and after his bullying was exposed and Mason attempted to threaten both Liam and Mason into silence, Mason was sentenced to a spell in a young offenders’ institute.

Since getting released last month, Mason has found himself sleeping rough. He has also struck up a friendship with troublemaker Betsy Swain. the daughter of DS Swain.

Betsy has been blackmailing Joel (Credit: ITV)

Betsy and Mason grow close in Coronation Street

Fans will know that Betsy is currently blackmailing Joel after she caught him trying to get her friend drunk a few weeks ago.

And in the soap this week, Joel was left shaken to find out that Betsy’s mum was DS Swain – the police officer determined to find out the truth about Lauren.

Cornering Joel, Betsy demanded cash from him – or else she would tell everyone about his picking up young girls. He then lost his temper and dragged Betsy into the ginnel before threatening her.

Fans are convinced Mason could take Joel down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict downfall of Joel

Now, amid his new friendship with Betsy, fans reckon it’ll be Mason that could put an end to Joel.

On social media, one person mused: “I wonder if Mason turns out to be the unlikely candidate to bring Joel to justice for his actions? He and Betsy have become very close.”

Someone else said: “Mason can sort Joel.” A third penned: “I wonder if Mason will get pulled into Joel’s story now that he’s getting close to Betsy?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Alina Pop in Coronation Street: Her history with Tyrone and whether she had his baby

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!