Coronation Street fans remember legends Anne Kirkbride and Maggie Jones on their birthdays

Fans of Coronation Street have come together to remember soap icons Anne Kirkbride and Maggie Jones today, on what would have been their birthday. The pair will be forever remembered as screen mother and daughter, with Maggie playing the fearsome Blanche Hunt, and Anne as her long-suffering daughter, Deirdre.

Born in 1934, Maggie would have been 90 years old today. Anne, meanwhile, would have been 70.

Deirdre often clashed with mum Blanche (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Deirdre first appeared in Weatherfield in 1972, before being promoted to a series regular the following year. Maggie, meanwhile, made her debut as battleaxe Blanche in 2008 – replacing the actress Patricia Cutts, who had previously portrayed the character during previous appearances.

While the pair fought incessantly during their time on the show, the pair showcased an immense bond which made their scenes together some of the most iconic in Coronation Street history.

Blanche was one of the soap’s most iconic characters (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Maggie died in 2009, aged 75. Anne died in 2015, aged 60. Both characters died off-screen in the months’ following the actresses’ passing. Safe to say, Coronation Street was never the same again.

Marking the special day, a number of Coronation Street reminisced about the actresses’ scenes via social media. Writing on X, many took their time to spare a thought for Maggie and Anne.

‘Maggie Jones and Anne Kirkbride would’ve been 90 and 70 today respectively. They had the best comedy moments over the years but this heart to heart before Deirdre remarried Ken saw Blanche was always a softy really. Time obviously moves on but #Corrie is just not the same now,’ wrote one fan.

‘Happy heavenly birthdays to Maggie Jones and Anne Kirkbride (Blanche & Deirdre off Corrie), who would be 90 and 70 today,’ said another.

‘Remembering Maggie Jones and Anne Kirkbride,who were born on this day in 1934 and 1954 respectively. They did,of course,play mother and daughter Blanche and Deirdre on Coronation Street over many years,’ a third reflected.

What’s your favourite Blanche and Deirdre story?

