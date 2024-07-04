Fans of Coronation Street have slammed last night’s episode of the soap, which revealed that Toyah is pregnant – following an affair with her sister’s fiancee, Nick.

The pair grew close as Leanne found herself under the thrall of Rowan and the Institute; her increasing obsession growing between her and her family. In their despair, Nick and Toyah found comfort in each other’s company – and bodies.

With Toyah initially suffering from stomach pains, her health took a turn when she returned home – collapsing in agony on the floor. A worried Nick rushed Leanne to the hospital.

The doctor then revealed that Toyah is pregnant.

Nick and Toyah left reeling at shock baby news

Nick and Toyah reacted to the news with horror, with Toyah claiming that the father was not somebody Leanne knew.

Toyah’s baby news comes amid a long and painful journey for Toyah. It was recently revealed that she fell pregnant with her rapist’s baby as a teenager, later suffering a miscarriage in the park.

Later in life, she struggled to conceive with husband Imran – with not even IVF treatment helping her to have a baby.

Coronation Street fans react to ‘betrayal’ of Toyah

As the episode aired, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts, describing the storyline and an ‘insult’ and a ‘betrayal’ of Toyah.

‘The show decided to bend over backwards to retcon in a baby with her rapist that she lost and then buried. This, rather than be the end, is actually the inciting incident for another romance sublot that ends up bringing her to now, another pregnancy. Why forcefully include such vicious trauma with no purpose?’ one fan asked in a lengthy thread.

‘I hate what they’re doing to Toyah’s character. If they were going to make her pregnant anyway couldn’t she have had a baby with Imran or even Spider? I’m so tired of baby affair storylines but this after all she’s been through is especially insulting,’ another said.

‘Vast majority of Toyah’s storylines have been surrounding her infertility. Her taking baby Susie, the foster children, the one about baby Archie. Now suddenly she’s had a baby in her past and gets pregnant after a one night stand!’ exclaimed a third.

‘The writers have somehow broke Toyah and messed up about 20 odd years of history,’ another agreed.

Has the soap made a huge mistake?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

