Coronation Street fans stunned by the price of Gemma’s custard creams

Coronation Street fans have shared their shock after Gemma Winter-Brown purchased a pack of custard cream biscuits for just 20p in Monday’s episode (June 24). She returned home to speak to Chesney and was seen holding the packet in her hand.

However, the price of the biscuits wasn’t what Gemma had come to tell her husband about. Gemma had earlier stolen a pair of shoes for daughter Carys, having been unable to afford them.

And now Chesney knows about her stealing, biscuits are the least of their concerns!

Gemma takes Carys to get some new shoes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma resorts to stealing

Gemma turned to desperate measures in Monday’s episode. She took Carys to a shoe shop to get her some bigger shoes, but was left disappointed when she saw the price of a new pair.

When the shop assistant was distracted, Gemma grabbed Carys and fled the store without paying for the shoes. Later on, Bernie grew suspicious after noticing the new shoes and quizzed Gemma on how she afforded them.

Gemma confessed all to her mum. She admitted she only had £20 left for the week, but the shoes were £45.

Meanwhile, Chesney was cooking up dinner for Joseph and his school friends at home, but when one dad arrived to collect his son, Gemma is taken aback.

She was soon caught out over her stealing, despite the fact she had given the shoes back. The dad was the manager of the store!

Gemma was holding a packet of biscuits as she spoke to Chesney (Credit: ITV)

Fans stunned by bargain biscuits

However, in the midst of all this drama, it was the biscuits that got fans talking! When Gemma arrived back at 5 Coronation Street, she was carrying a packet of custard creams. It wasn’t her choice of biscuit that had fans talking however, it was the 20p price tag.

Taking to social media, fans shared their surprise at the cheap pricing in Weatherfield. One person said: “Never mind that, where do you get 20p custard creams from?”

“Wow 20p for custard creams,” a second wrote. Another quipped: “Biscuits for 20p these days they must be out of date #Corrie,” and somebody else joked: “20p for some biscuits. Gemma didn’t go to Dev’s to buy those then.”

