Coronation Street: Lauren would’ve been recognised by hospital staff, fans complain

Coronation Street fans have questioned Lauren Bolton’s return after she managed to visit Roy Cropper in hospital without being recognised by anyone. Posters of Lauren had been put up everywhere in Weatherfield after she disappeared in February.

Lauren made a shock return in Monday’s episode (8 July.) She paid Roy a visit in hospital after hearing he’d suffered a heart attack, but managed not to be spotted by staff members.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lauren’s return in Coronation Street.

Lauren visited Roy in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren returns

Lauren made a shock return in this week’s episodes of Coronation Street. She was thought to have been killed by Joel, but she was seen alive as she visited Roy in the hospital.

Lauren was spotted by Joel later, after he’d tracked her down. He arrived and then pulled her into an unoccupied room, where the pair came to blows.

It was revealed that Joel had been abusing and grooming Lauren before she disappeared. As he went to attack her, Lauren revealed she is pregnant with his baby. She then managed to escape the room and run off, with Joel following her.

What’s next for Lauren and will Joel track her down once more?

Lauren went unnoticed in the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans wonder how Lauren wasn’t recognised

Coronation Street fans have been left confused after Lauren seemingly went unnoticed whilst in the hospital. She was seen visiting Roy and also bumped into a staff member in the lift before she left.

Soap viewers are wondering how hospital staff didn’t recognise Lauren. The police investigation into her disappearance was heavily publicised and as a result, many people would know what she looks like.

“Obsessed with Lauren just walking around Weatherfield in some manky coat and nobody has clocked her,” one Corrie fan said, while a second added: “How did the nurses, doctors, or taxi driver not notice it was Lauren? Her posters have been everywhere??”

A third confused fan said: “So like… not a single person saw Lauren and mentioned it to the police?? Make it make sense.”

A fourth and final viewer ended: “Seriously Lauren’s face is EVERYWHERE, hospitals of all places would be on high alert and yet no-one recognises her??”

